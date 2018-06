First question: Whodunnit? Was it RAW or was it Russian intelligence (to avenge defeat in Afghan war) who inflicted CPEC on Pakistan?



Second question: Is ISI helpless due to small budget or can it do something about it?



Third question: If at all it can do anything about it, what can it do? What plan does ISI have to retaliate against whoever inflicted CPEC on Pakistan?

