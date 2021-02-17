What's new

How is this not perma-ban

Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
This is absolutely deaf comment and vile beyond abomination.. This was his reply to that locked Gay thread..

A gay imam, fighting for tolerance

Ludovic-Mohamed Zahed has dedicated his life to fighting against those who believe Islam and homosexuality are incompatible. It's an uphill struggle and risky, as Naomi Conrad reports. When his mother told him that she no longer thought he was sick and weak, degenerate even, Ludovic-Mohamed...
defence.pk



This is not the first vile post of this said individual and what is this? Some Qadianism at play here this is abomination ladies and gents
 
Rafi

Rafi

Jul 23, 2010
There are gay men and women who are Muslim and struggle with their nature and their religion, we should help them and be sympathetic to the plight.
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
313ghazi said:
It's not that far from the truth. Everyone has heard of at least 1 tarqi Molvi.
Click to expand...
This is not church culture where pedofile is a daily life.. Such thing is unheard of and the gentleman here said basically the entire muslim culture is full of gays or let me put it short he said the entire culture is gay:rofl:
 
terry5

terry5

Oct 16, 2014
Mentally sick people gays
Cause of millions deaths AIDS
Battlion25 said:
This is not church culture where pedofile is a daily life.. Such thing is unheard of the gentleman there said because the entire muslim culture is full of gays
Click to expand...
He’s aethiest pushing he’s anti Muslim agenda
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
Battlion25 said:
This is not church culture where pedofile is a daily life.. Such thing is unheard of and the gentleman here said basically the entire muslim culture is full of gays or let me put it short he said the entire culture is gay:rofl:
Click to expand...
Not true...
There are issues
And it's definitely not unheard of
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
Sainthood 101 said:
Not true...
There are issues
And it's definitely not unheard of
Click to expand...
Broski I didn't fall from the skies I hear things and know about the cultures not only Pakistan but in general the muslim world.. That is an unheard of phenonomen not saying anyone is an angel but this is just not a thing.. He should get the marching perma-ban order that is borderly Qadianism there is no way around it..

That is filth. People shouldn't get to uncomfortable behind screens and start saying shxt they wouldn't dare to say out in public that is just cowardice I would have own it but that is the difference me and him... Go out like a flashing light with your words like a man don't hide
 
Last edited:
fisher1

fisher1

Jan 28, 2019
Battlion25 said:
This is absolutely deaf comment and vile beyond abomination.. This was his reply to that locked Gay thread..

A gay imam, fighting for tolerance

Ludovic-Mohamed Zahed has dedicated his life to fighting against those who believe Islam and homosexuality are incompatible. It's an uphill struggle and risky, as Naomi Conrad reports. When his mother told him that she no longer thought he was sick and weak, degenerate even, Ludovic-Mohamed...
defence.pk



This is not the first vile post of this said individual and what is this? Some Qadianism at play here this is abomination ladies and gents
Click to expand...
That's what he does apparently, all day.

You are new to pdf it seems, here orthodox traditional Muslims don't last very long and are banned. Westernized, liberals are the ones who are dominating this forum and never get banned despite insulting Muslims all day
Rafi said:
There are gay men and women who are Muslim and struggle with their nature and their religion, we should help them and be sympathetic to the plight.
Click to expand...
What's there to help them with? Stop being gay and be a good Muslim. Just like heteros feel this immense lust towards every girl but we control that lust and behave normally and in the rules defined by Islam.

Stop making gays as if they are victims, they are villains evil people who engage in sodomy and rape anyone they find. Truly vile creatures these faggots
 
