How is this not perma-ban

Battlion25
FULL MEMBER
- Jul 18, 2021
- 1,823
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
This is absolutely deaf comment and vile beyond abomination.. This was his reply to that locked Gay thread..
This is not the first vile post of this said individual and what is this? Some Qadianism at play here this is abomination ladies and gents
A gay imam, fighting for tolerance
Ludovic-Mohamed Zahed has dedicated his life to fighting against those who believe Islam and homosexuality are incompatible. It's an uphill struggle and risky, as Naomi Conrad reports. When his mother told him that she no longer thought he was sick and weak, degenerate even, Ludovic-Mohamed...
defence.pk
This is not the first vile post of this said individual and what is this? Some Qadianism at play here this is abomination ladies and gents