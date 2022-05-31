How is the security situation in Xinjiang?

Xinjiang has had zero terrorism for many years already, now the economy is booming, tourism is flourishing, Xinjiang now is one the the safest places in China, and China is already a very safe country by any standard. Hats off to fearless and hardworking Xinjiang officers.Xinjiang Uyghur police chief won medal of heroism showing scars of bullet enjuries covering his bodyLocal police station chief, Uyghur officer 迪里夏提·木他里甫 won medal of heroism recently, in the interview he showed his 11 scars of several bullet injuries covering all of his body inflicted in fighting terrorists in the past years, he experienced several life and death moments when combatting radical extremists. Thanks to the hardworking and heroic Xinjiang police offiers, Xinjiang has zero terrorism for many years already.