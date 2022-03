PakFactor said: You'd think they would have done this by now considering our experience with the Turkish engine fiasco. smh. Click to expand...

Pakistan govt needs to heavily incentivize electronics and mechanical eng fields. This can be done by giving tax incentives to foreign companies working in electronics (ic, sensors manufacturing/design ,avionics) and in mechanical engineering fields. Then by launching programs in universities where engineers are trained and have 100% job security upon grad in the companies.Material eng is another must have field for a nation like Pakistan.IMHO these 3 fields are must have for any nation to become a manufacturing hub and in turn you would have a flourishing economy and indeginious military.Yet we are busy in bringing sham "Democracy" to Pakistan