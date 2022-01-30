What's new

How is debt money going out of Pakistan?

mr.green

mr.green

FULL MEMBER
Dec 19, 2014
173
2
156
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Present govt has been taking billions of dollars of loan. That money is not been spent inside the country as there are very few infrastructure projects. So, that money must have been divided between the stakeholders. The question arises that how is that currency going to offshore banks? Diplomatic pouches? Hawala? Crypto Currency? Aeroplanes?

And what mechanisms do we have to get it back? Is the independent State Bank sleeping?

Is it a job for our Intelligence Agencies to bring back the looted wealth?
 
Last edited:
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
3,820
-2
4,398
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
mr.green said:
The Present govt has been taking billions of dollars of loan. That money is not been spent inside the country as there are very few infrastructure projects. So, that money must have been divided between the stakeholders. The question arises that how is that currency going to offshore banks? Diplomatic pouches? Hawala? Crypto Currency? Aeroplanes?
Click to expand...
To payback old debt with intrest
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

M
Pakistan’s debt, liabilities cross Rs50tr
Replies
5
Views
426
Sulman Badshah
Sulman Badshah
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SBP's foreign exchange reserves fall a massive $846mn, drop to $16.2bn
2
Replies
19
Views
458
S.Y.A
S.Y.A
Pandora
Pakistan Debt to GDP ratio decrease 84.5% to 74.8%
2
Replies
22
Views
868
Arsalan345
Arsalan345
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Out of total revenue last fiscal year, Pakistan spent Rs85 out of 100 in debt servicing
2 3
Replies
34
Views
2K
Patriot forever
P
Pakistan Space Agency
Flight to the dollar and the new shape of currency supports
Replies
2
Views
193
Flight of falcon
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom