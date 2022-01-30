How is debt money going out of Pakistan?

The Present govt has been taking billions of dollars of loan. That money is not been spent inside the country as there are very few infrastructure projects. So, that money must have been divided between the stakeholders. The question arises that how is that currency going to offshore banks? Diplomatic pouches? Hawala? Crypto Currency? Aeroplanes?



And what mechanisms do we have to get it back? Is the independent State Bank sleeping?



Is it a job for our Intelligence Agencies to bring back the looted wealth?