How is Bangladesh's Digital Security Act muzzling free speech?

3 hours ago

Amid mass protest following the death of the writer Mushtaq Ahmed in prison, authorities in Dhaka have said they will not revoke the act.

What is the Digital Security Act?

Government has no plan to scrap DSA

Media affected

How is Bangladesh's Digital Security Act muzzling free speech? | DW | 03.03.2021 Amid mass protest following the death of the writer Mushtaq Ahmed in prison, authorities in Dhaka have said they will not revoke the act.