What's new

How Iran Threw the World's Greatest Party In a Desert

Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
194
0
188
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
No wonder Iranians hated the fool
Hopefully they get secular government

Old people in Pak loved Shah,

It was King Faisal, Shah, Nasar, Ayub that old people thaught were great leaders (in my experience)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Dai Toruko
How Iran Threw the World's Greatest Party In a Desert
2
Replies
22
Views
3K
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
The SC
The Mongols Meet Their Match: The Battle of Ain Jalut
2 3
Replies
30
Views
4K
krash
krash
Alphacharlie
Shias Of Kashmir: Socio-Political Dilemmas
2
Replies
25
Views
3K
APS
A
H
Africa: Iran's final frontier?
2 3
Replies
36
Views
6K
Homajon
H
Zarvan
The Battle of the Trench ( Ghazwa e Al Ahzab )
Replies
5
Views
9K
Indos
Indos

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom