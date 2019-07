Executive Summary

Overview of Findings

Venezuela’s national cryptocurrency experiment under the Maduro regime has been a debacle. The petro coin was more of a propaganda effort than a technical or financial accomplishment. The Maduro regime did not build the economic or technical infrastructure to make the petro useful to citizens and international trading partners. The impact of U.S. sanctions and the Maduro regime’s own illegitimacy ensured the coin’s failure. However, the petro experiment served as a case study for other regimes to learn what not to do in deploying a blockchain sanctions resistance plan.

Russian financial institutions are launching multiple blockchain technology projects to float corporate bonds and hold digital assets in new depository platforms. A crypto-ruble is unlikely in the short term given legislative and regulatory hurdles, but the Kremlin is looking to develop a digital currency that could be used for trade with regional partners and like-minded governments outside the SWIFT financial messaging system.

Iran’s central bank is highly motivated to develop an alternative to SWIFT, especially after Washington withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018. Tehran is investing in blockchain pilot projects and promoting blockchain technology education at the university level. Russia has been a strong ally in the plan for blockchain resistance. Iran’s approach is gradual, with several blockchain pilots in partnership with Iran’s private tech sector in the works.

China is less threatened by U.S. sanctions than other adversaries, but displacing U.S. influence in the global financial system is a national priority. China’s central bank is devoting significant resources and expertise to blockchain research and digital currency development. China’s engagement in blockchain payment systems may be the biggest variable in sanctions resistance efforts. China’s buy-in, if it involved moving its trade onto a blockchain platform outside the conventional system, would be a game-changer.

Signposts: Possible Scenarios That Would Make Blockchain Sanctions Resistance a Larger Threat

A U.S. adversary convinces other nations to use a state-based digital currency to conduct trade in the adversary’s major commodity export, such as oil.

An independent cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin gains wide adoption in commerce and becomes more relevant to the global financial system. Then, a U.S. adversary begins to build significant reserves in the cryptocurrency. The state thus uses its holdings to gain more influence in the global financial system.

While planning to create a state-based digital currency, a U.S. adversary makes progress in developing digital currency wallet infrastructure. The nation develops a state-based digital wallet system where citizens and foreigners can hold and trade the digital currency and use it for transactions with domestic companies.

A U.S. adversary has enough success with blockchain technology in its domestic banking system that it exports its platform to other nations to integrate into their financial sectors. Less democratic governments – who have fewer regulatory and legislative hurdles – may be the most likely to accept new financial platforms.

Iran: A Veteran Sanctions Evader Adds Blockchain to its Toolkit