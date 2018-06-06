How 'indigenous' is the Indian A/C INS Vikrant

1. This is the first ship of the Indian navy to be built completely using domestically-produced high grade steel.2.Special steel for the hull, flight deck and floor compartments were manufactured at the Bhilai Steel Plant, Chhattisgarh and Rourkela Steel Plant, Odisha.3. The main switch board, steering gear and water tight hatches have been manufactured by Larsen & Toubro in Mumbai and Talegaon4.High-capacity air conditioning and refrigeration systems have been manufactured in Kirloskar Group's plants in Pune.5.Most pumps have been supplied by Crompton6. Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) supplied the Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), which is being installed by Avio, an Italian company7. The gear box was supplied by Elecon Engineering; and the electrical cables are being supplied by Nicco Industries