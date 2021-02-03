How #IndiaTogether became top trend after Rihanna's tweet on farmers' stir

The Twitter storm started after a tweet by international pop icon Rihanna who posted a news article about the suspension of internet at sites where farmers are protesting.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:19 AM IST
Twitter has been abuzz with celebrities - both India and global - posting about the farmers' protest in India. While the international icons like Rihanna and Greta Thunberg tweeted about "standing in solidarity" with these protests and starting a debate around them, those at home said "external forces can be spectators but not participants".
The point highlighted by Sachin Tendulkar and other Indian celebrities was 'let's stay united'.
The buzz started after Rihanna's tweet, and led to trending of two hashtags.
The origin
The Twitter storm started after a tweet by international pop icon Rihanna who posted a news article about the suspension of internet at sites where farmers are protesting. "Why aren't we talking about this?!" she said adding #FarmersProtest hashtag.
Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg too joined in saying “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.” She also used the same hashtag. She also posted a toolkit for those who want to amplify the issue of farmers' protest in India. The toolkit - link to a document - contained plans about January 26 protest and other planned stir across the globe.
After uproar, she deleted the post and tweeted an update.
But by this time, several Indian celebrities lashed out at the Rihanna, Mia Khalifa and others and called for staying united.
The government's response
As the issue gained prominence, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) issued a statement to highlight that Parliament of India had passed "reformist legislation" for the agricultural sector, which "a very small section of farmers" have some reservations about and therefore the laws have been kept on hold while talks are held.
It also said that some vested interest groups have tried to mobilise international support against the country. "Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the MEA said posting the statement alogn with two hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.
