Women’s workforce participation is declining in rural India and is low and stagnant in urban India, primarily due to the shrinking of the agriculture sector. There is a decline in self-employed women in farms, while alternative jobs in the manufacturing sector are missing. Improvements in educational attainment also suggest aspirations for better paying jobs, which are scarce. Growth of the manufacturing sector, as opportunities in agriculture decline, is imperative for large-scale job opportunities. Also, ensuring decent work conditions with fair wages in the formal sector is important. There is a huge demand for home-based or closeto-home work. As women withdraw from farms, public programmes like MNREGA can fill the gap. Finally, changing the perception that women alone are responsible for household chores is important.

