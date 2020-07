in an open society these kind of articles will be a norm... global ban on India after the nuclear tests in 1998 pushed us back by years.... but it never stopped the growth. current situation of wuhan virus where the growth will be around zero will be short lived.... and then there will be a huge growth for few quarters.... that will balance the scale.



the impact will also be felt on chinese industry. once china crosses the line on border the enemy property act will make sure to confiscate all chinese investment and that will be significant blow.



recently chinese PBoC holding in HDFC bank rose to 1% but subsequently it was sold off...... companies in India ca get investment from other sources if they are good....



Japan also cutting the chinese dependence now which it was trying from last 8 years.... it actually paying its companies to move out of china to any other friendly country or in Japan itself...



Every industry goes through such cycles and that does not mean it will die down.... ccp is dependent on bringing more money in the country to stay afloat.... the say it stops doing that it will need another war or implode under the pressure of its own creation.

china is not a country which is tied together rigidly, it is tied with misinformation, tight control of data goes to local chinese, fear of bullet... recently chinese people has started to ask questions but this is just the beginning... the anger is growing under the surface and it will take some more time to explode...



as Indian i'll be waiting eagerly for that to happen

Click to expand...