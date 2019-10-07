What's new

How Indians ridiculed Imran Khan

Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
4,004
0
1,878
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Ireland
Back in July 2020 Imran Khan offered help to India. But Indian members made fun of him. Over 114000 people have so far died in India from Covid and even more from hunger.


But the Indians here are shameless yet make tall claims. They lie about everything here.


1603060498980.png


1603060577665.png



1603060597316.png
1603060609900.png
1603060621306.png




The Indian government's arrogance

1603060644334.png



1603060656142.png



1603060666993.png






Cases as of today

1603060850573.png
 

Attachments

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
34,185
159
117,237
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
There's an old saying, if you can't beat them....then join them.
But Indians live on the basis, if you can't beat them....then try to humiliate them.
It's in human nature to admire some ones Rosy cheeks hence the Indians would smack themselves just to have a red face.
 
Death Professor

Death Professor

FULL MEMBER
Sep 3, 2018
1,985
0
3,561
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
hurrr durr BuT wE aRe TesTiNg moRe, so moRe test = moRe pAtieNts, (ignoring the fact that india has been mostly doing rapid tests where as Pakistan has been doing rt-pcr tests).

hurr durr IMF projected inDia wILl bouNce back with 8.8% groWth in 2021(ignoring the fact that indias 2020 projection by imf is -10.7 %).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Kabira
Indian media’s obsession with Pakistan and Imran Khan is to serve a bigger purpose
Replies
7
Views
547
SingHee
SingHee
S
Indian defence minister mocks PM Imran for ‘austere US trip’
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
Nasr
Nasr
ghazi52
Muhammad Anwar says MQM received funding from Indian government
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
2K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
Hassan_Ishtiaq
  • Poll
Imran Khan & The Future of Pakistan-India Relations
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
83
Views
3K
Psychic
Psychic
S
Are riyasat-e-Medina and Asian Tiger mutually exclusive: YLH
Replies
1
Views
269
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top