How Indians ridiculed Imran Khan

Back in July 2020 Imran Khan offered help to India. But Indian members made fun of him. Over 114000 people have so far died in India from Covid and even more from hunger.
But the Indians here are shameless yet make tall claims. They lie about everything here.
The Indian government's arrogance
Cases as of today
