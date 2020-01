Internet certainly is today's most valuable necessity, it has reduced the distances between individuals, Nations, cultures etc. However, there are many Nations that have become Champions of of using Internet for their own agendas & Propaganda, predominant ones are USA, Israel, India, UK, France and Saudi Arabia.



Recently, I have interviewed several AJK students for internships and jobs and I have come to know that their is an uncertainty, disquietude and aversion towards Pakistan and Pakistani People. I may sound absurd but that's how they openly described their bound with the rest of the Pakistan.



Their explanation is that they have friends who are in direct contact with them from Jammu & Kashmir and according to them they are well off their lives are far much better than us and that Indian Government looks after them very well, things that weren't true off course, however their confidence was literally built up to it.



When I asked that what do you think of Indian Government revoking the article 370 and the curfew in Indian Occupied Kashmir, they replied that "According to them this is for the benefits of Kashmiri People" and that they are getting free education, free services, free medical, free food since their has been a curfew in the Valley.



I had to know that how is it possible when their is no Internet service available in Indian Occupied Kashmir these students and young fellas have found their way to connect with their friends. I somehow managed to make several friends over several social media accounts pretending to be the Kashmiri myself, and what I have find out that those who were claiming to be from Indian Occupied Kashmir weren't actually from there. They always hid their identities, according to them they have a freedom but they wish to conceal themselves because at this stage they don't believe me, I may be a Pakistani spy of something.



According to them Pakistan's Government is brutal and that whatever we watch over the Internet regarding Indian Occupied forces is not true, its all propaganda. And when I started to ask questions, they got really hasty about it.



What I concluded that RAW and likes of it in Indian Occupied Kashmir has hired a bunch of goons who pretend to be Kashmiris but they actually are not. They are exploiting our youth and running their propaganda machines. Since our young Kashmiri Brothers and sisters are naive predominantly the students, they have become the easy target.



The future ramification of this can be catastrophic. We have seen it in our Western border Areas, it took almost a decade to achieve a peace and stability in those regions. What consequences shall we face right now it's too early to conclude. However, one thing is certain, we really need to gear up against the Indian Propaganda machines.

