How Indians and Pakistani politicians supports "Rape" ?

JackTheRipper

Oct 17, 2019
PPP politician Nabil Gabol said "Women should enjoy 'Rape' if she thinks there is no way to get rid of it".

tribune.com.pk

Nabil Gabol's several sexist remarks cause uproar | The Express Tribune

PPP leader's demeaning and misogynistic comments have not sat well with many
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

India

India politician said "Women should keep Condom and should use it while 'Rape' "

**I am unable to find now Indian politician video, so no source here
 

