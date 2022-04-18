What's new

How Indian Railways’ Vande Bharat trains are setting up International benchmark- Saudi media praises Vande bharat Express

How Indian Railways’ Vande Bharat trains are setting up International benchmark​

Earlier, the government had said that the major systems of Vande Bharat have been designed and built in India, keeping with the vision of Prime Minister’’Make in India’.​


Aatma Nirbhar Bharat boost to Indian Railways: India’s standards are now an International benchmark as per an International publication, claimed My Gov India Twitter handle. The Saudi Gazette stated that Indian Railways’ Vande Bharat Express has given a new impetus to the Modi government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. Every unit of Vande Bharat Express is estimated to be 40 per cent cheaper than European ones. Moreover, the publication also said that the new Indian Railways braking saves 30 per cent of electrical energy. Earlier, the government had said that the major systems of Vande Bharat have been designed and built in India, keeping with the vision of Prime Minister’’Make in India’.

All coaches of the Vande Bharat Express are equipped with GPS based audio-visual passenger information system, automatic doors, on-board hotspot WiFi for entertainment purposes, as well as very comfortable seats. All toilets in the train are of bio-vacuum type. The lighting inside the train is dual mode, viz. diffused for general illumination as well as personal for every passenger seat. Every coach in the Vande Bharat Express has a pantry with facility to serve hot meals as well as hot and cold beverages. Besides, for additional passenger comfort, the insulation is meant to keep heat and noise to very low levels.

Indian Railways’ Vande Bharat Express train has a total of 16 AC coaches of which two coaches are executive class coaches. The total seating capacity of Vande Bharat is of 1,128 passengers. According to the PMO, this capacity is much more than the conventional rake of Shatabdi Express of equal number of coaches. This is also due to the shifting of all electric equipment below the coaches as well as seats in the driving coach. Earlier, the PMO had stated that safety, speed and service are the hallmarks of Vande Bharat. It had said that the impact of Vande Bharat, matching international standards of performance, safety as well as comfort and yet costing less than half of global prices, can become a game changer in the global railway business.


'Make in India' gets a boost with Vande Bharat Express: Report

The Vande Bharat Express, India's first semi high-speed inter-city EMU, was initially operated only on two routes. It was designed and manufactured in accordance with the Make in India initiative over a span of 18 months, according to the Saudi publication.
Next in line is small planes with bellow 100 seats. It will begin with saras which is likely to come by 2024.
 
Indian Railways is putting regenerative breaking in a big way. Now AI and regenerative breaking has come in scooters snd four wheelers as well. It is used in EV in a big way.
 

