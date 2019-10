Protecting Hindu interests

Indian media was never so communal and I am worried that media is turning Hindu youth into a mob. Youngsters who want jobs, good education, want to become doctors are being turned into rioters to support a particular political party.



Toxic content

Self-regulation

There is no doubt that large sections of mainstream media have indeed become a bit partial. I think it’s important to maintain some semblance of balance in a complex multi-cultural society like ours. A regulatory framework may not serve the purpose and may only end up raising more questions. The story of media has to be handled by media itself.

Those in Indian media who indulge in communal provocation are confined to a few TV channels and a few anchors. But unfortunately those are the ones with high viewership.

Impact on society

Hate crossing the borders

900

Who regulates Indian media?

400

How wide is reach of TV

17,000

Print media