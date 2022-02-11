How Indian media propagated to sabotage Imran Khan's China visit

Chakar The Great
SENIOR MEMBER
- Apr 25, 2018
- 5,545
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Its shameful to see Indian media lying 24/7. Have all sane voices died in India??? Most Indians lie constantly even on this forum with impunity. How shameful are Indians!!
Why do we care or need to know what Modi media says , thinks or portrays IK as or Pakistan?
We all know that writing on the wall of public washroom is more authentic than what Indian media says.
Stop posting Indian propaganda …
I could have posted more but because of restrictions, I am unable to post more than 6 multimedia in one thread.
Me stop posting wont change anything. Its out there, has to be countered. We cant close our eyes and expect that it doesn't exist.
This needs a strategy, we need to name and shame them.
Its shameful to see Indian media lying 24/7. Have all sane voices died in India??? Most Indians lie constantly even on this forum with impunity. How shameful are Indians!!
The fact is that Pakistanis buy into this rubbish, they even quote them, and that's why the Indians they do it.
The day Pakistanis start to think for themselves, and provide reasoned replies, is the day this will stop. This continues because it is effective. It is for Pakistani people to decide if they want to introduce originality into their thinking or not.
I have heard Pakistani analysts quote Indian youtubers, in a serious way, on points that are simply ridiculous, because they lack the capacity for original thinking. They would rather believe a lie, then make an effort for a balanced comparative analysis.
Its shameful to see Indian media lying 24/7. Have all sane voices died in India??? Most Indians lie constantly even on this forum with impunity. How shameful are Indians!!
That gand ka pisso must have another definition of the word obsessed.And Indian Members on [PDF] say that India isn't obsessed with Pakistan.