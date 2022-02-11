How Indian media propagated to sabotage Imran Khan's China visit

The fact is that Pakistanis buy into this rubbish, they even quote them, and that's why the Indians they do it.



The day Pakistanis start to think for themselves, and provide reasoned replies, is the day this will stop. This continues because it is effective. It is for Pakistani people to decide if they want to introduce originality into their thinking or not.



I have heard Pakistani analysts quote Indian youtubers, in a serious way, on points that are simply ridiculous, because they lack the capacity for original thinking. They would rather believe a lie, then make an effort for a balanced comparative analysis.