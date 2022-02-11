What's new

How Indian media propagated to sabotage Imran Khan's China visit

F

Flight of falcon

SENIOR MEMBER
May 22, 2019
2,446
2
5,542
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Why do we care or need to know what Modi media says , thinks or portrays IK as or Pakistan?

We all know that writing on the wall of public washroom is more authentic than what Indian media says.

Stop posting Indian propaganda …
 
Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
5,545
0
6,368
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Ireland
I could have posted more but because of restrictions, I am unable to post more than 6 multimedia in one thread.

Flight of falcon said:
Why do we care or need to know what Modi media says , thinks or portrays IK as or Pakistan?

We all know that writing on the wall of public washroom is more authentic than what Indian media says.

Stop posting Indian propaganda …
Click to expand...

Me stop posting wont change anything. Its out there, has to be countered. We cant close our eyes and expect that it doesn't exist.

This needs a strategy, we need to name and shame them.
 
F

Flight of falcon

SENIOR MEMBER
May 22, 2019
2,446
2
5,542
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Chakar The Great said:
I could have posted more but because of restrictions, I am unable to post more than 6 multimedia in one thread.



Me stop posting wont change anything. Its out there, has to be countered. We cant close our eyes and expect that it doesn't exist.

This needs a strategy, we need to name and shame them.
Click to expand...


First of all no one gives a shit what Indians thinks about us. They are dillusional and crazy and everyone knows that.

They have to feed hordes of ugly, deformed and smelly sungis any propaganda that they need to feel beautiful and loved.

These news are for those creatures….. any sane person with an ounce of brain wouldn’t even care what Modi media is saying.
 
xuxu1457

xuxu1457

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 29, 2009
4,430
3
6,757
Country
China
Location
China


Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games and spent 20 years in international sports, said he is looking forward to watching the Games. Where is the brotherhood between China and Pakistan heading in the new year? Here is CGTN anchor Liu Xin's exclusive interview with the Pakistan prime minister.
 
peagle

peagle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
1,892
9
4,504
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Chakar The Great said:
Its shameful to see Indian media lying 24/7. Have all sane voices died in India??? Most Indians lie constantly even on this forum with impunity. How shameful are Indians!!







Click to expand...

The fact is that Pakistanis buy into this rubbish, they even quote them, and that's why the Indians they do it.

The day Pakistanis start to think for themselves, and provide reasoned replies, is the day this will stop. This continues because it is effective. It is for Pakistani people to decide if they want to introduce originality into their thinking or not.

I have heard Pakistani analysts quote Indian youtubers, in a serious way, on points that are simply ridiculous, because they lack the capacity for original thinking. They would rather believe a lie, then make an effort for a balanced comparative analysis.
 
Trailer23

Trailer23

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
4,452
118
13,402
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
@Chakar The Great
You'd be surprised how many news feed that keep popping up from The Print & Hindustan Times on Pakistan - in a day.

And Indian Members on [PDF] say that India isn't obsessed with Pakistan.
 
A

ADIL SHERDIL

FULL MEMBER
May 20, 2016
984
1
1,144
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indian Media has always been obsessed with Pakistan. One should understand that in India politics and in media Pakistan has always played role of selling their ideology. Without mentioning Pakistan they cant do anything. Indian entire political campaigns are run on this obsession. Indians are acting more like toxic ex gf.lol
 
Imad.Khan

Imad.Khan

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 24, 2015
6,736
9
10,012
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
peagle said:
The fact is that Pakistanis buy into this rubbish, they even quote them, and that's why the Indians they do it.

The day Pakistanis start to think for themselves, and provide reasoned replies, is the day this will stop. This continues because it is effective. It is for Pakistani people to decide if they want to introduce originality into their thinking or not.

I have heard Pakistani analysts quote Indian youtubers, in a serious way, on points that are simply ridiculous, because they lack the capacity for original thinking. They would rather believe a lie, then make an effort for a balanced comparative analysis.
Click to expand...

I have never come across a single Pakistani that has ever quoted an Indian youtuber on anything related to Pakistan. No one believes them.
 
T

Tomtheguy

FULL MEMBER
Nov 30, 2021
103
0
14
Country
Nepal
Location
India
The print , hindustan times , quint , caravan , the hindu , newslaundry , pti , alt news are all anti ruling party and comparetively pro Pakistan news outlets in india , if u think that they are peddling anti Pakistani narrative then u must have fallen so low that these shills can't cover your ***
 
mhosein

mhosein

FULL MEMBER
May 8, 2018
164
2
253
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Chakar The Great said:
Its shameful to see Indian media lying 24/7. Have all sane voices died in India??? Most Indians lie constantly even on this forum with impunity. How shameful are Indians!!







Click to expand...

I don't whether the People of Pakistan have identified the architects of this campaign against their state. The level of sophistication is a dead give away, the footprints of a Zionist-Hindutva alliance are visible to those who have eyes with which to see.

Yet within Pakistan we have the likes of PPP, PML-N, JUI-F and other anti-state organizations who not only actively undermine Pakistan, but also collude with foreign states to achieve their objectives.

I can tell you with certainty, the need of the hour is that Pakistan's state intelligence agencies ought to investigate and sterilize such organizations from being able to conduct such activities, by disabling their ability to link with foreign states that sponsor the disruptions that affect Pakistan.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

ghazi52
PM Imran to visit Saudi Arabia
2
Replies
20
Views
2K
LeGenD
LeGenD
Chacha_Facebooka
  • Article
Pakistani PM Imran Khan visiting Russia this month
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
76
Views
3K
The Eagle
The Eagle
ghazi52
PM Imran arrives in China on four-day visit
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Shahzaz ud din
How PM Imran Khan replied to America 11 years ago. Watch an old viral interview
Replies
2
Views
327
dbc
dbc
HAIDER
US colluding with India to sabotage CPEC: PM’s aide Khalid Mansoor
2
Replies
24
Views
2K
nahtanbob
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom