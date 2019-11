How Indian IT Workers Discriminate Against Non-Indian Workers

Internationally, Indians have demonstrated a pattern of discriminating against non-Indian workers.

With the growing concentration of Indians in IT this is a problem for domestic workers worldwide.

Introduction

The Convergence of Reports from All Directions

Indians as Discriminating Against Other Indians

Dealing with Abusive Indian Management Approaches

Indians see it as their duty to get jobs for family and tribe members in the US to get them out of India. Imaging being pressured by family members and by friends to get them to the US. The social pressure in Indian society is intense. Indians need to solidify their position in the US, to reduce job threats, they feel more comfortable and protected if surrounded by other Indians.

The Indian Rights Over Non-India Derived Countries

Breaking the H1-B Laws and Easily Paying out the Fines

How The Major Indian Consulting Firms Displace Domestic Workers from Jobs

The Importance of Hiding the Speed of the Transformation

Companies like Accenture or Deloitte do not sell consulting projects in India, they use Indian workers to displace domestic workers in the primary IT markets. This is the same modality of commerce as is found in the Middle East in construction projects. Indian (and Pakistan) construction workers come over to various Middle East countries and displace workers in those countries. However, in those cases, the workers do not become Saudi or Dubai citizens. They eventually go back to India.

Indian Workers and Income Inequality

How The Indian Bias Against Non-Indians Extends to Indians in a Tribal Manner

Where Are Indians in the US Primarily From in India?

There are roughly 146 million jobs in the US, and if Indians could have their preference, all of those jobs would be filled by Indians, and given the situation in India, the only limitation is the inability of Indians to take those jobs.

The number of US jobs (or Europe or Australia, etc..) that are made available to Indians is the number that will be taken.

No matter how many jobs are consumed by Indians, even if all of the employees in all of the developed countries were consumed, it would still not satisfy the demand for jobs in India. India has a larger population than the US, Western Europe, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand combined. That is all the places that Indians would like to work, by a very large margin.

How to Domestic Firms With Previously Domestic Labor Become Indian so Quickly?

How Indians Proliferate More Indians

How Highly Skilled Again?

At Brightwork we have received repeated requests from people in India who are recent college graduates with no special skills to sponsor them for an H1-B Visa. The concept among Indians is the H1-B program is a system to be scammed.

At several SAP consulting companies we found large scale resume falsification on the part of H1-B Visa holders.

At one consulting firm the H1-B Visa holders have a particular incentive to falsify their resume as if they did not get staffed, they would have a high likelihood of being let go, which could very likely mean having to move back to India.

Experiences from Singapore With Those Discriminated Against by Indians

Reinstituting an Indian Caste System Within Non-Indian Companies

Indians Acting as a Block Against Domestic Workers

High Percentages of Indians is Now Bocking Out Non-Indian Employment in IT in a Major Way

Can a Domestic Worker be Successful in a Predominantly Indian Company?

If the Indian is your boss: He makes life very difficult for you. If the Indian reports to you: He undermines you. If the Indian is lower in the hierarchy, but not a direct report: He begins pleasantly but looks for some way to undermine you.

Being Setup to Lose by Indians

Indian Dominance in IT Recruiting

Rigging Job Descriptions for H1-B Entry

Indian Respect for Freedom of Speech and of the Press

Indian Immigration Beneficial for India?

Finding Other Groups As Frequently Accused of Discrimination as Indians

Companies in IT globally are becoming Indian at astonishing rates. IBM has so aggressively fired domestic workers and hired workers in India and Indian workers that they refuse to publish their employment by country. However, IBM has kept its rates where they were previously, which has allowed them to mask the overall decline of the company. It seems impossible for this to happen without something underhanded occurring. It is very difficult to find a field that has in the space of a few decades switched to dramatically over to a new group of immigrants. And not only a group of immigrants (which has never happened in US history) but a group of immigrants primarily from one part of India.

We could find no other race or group that was as frequently accused of employment or workplace discrimination as Indians. For these observations to be false, there would have to be a vast conspiracy to promote the reporting of accusations against Indians and no other group.

The author has witnessed this discrimination first hand, and we receive new reports of discrimination quite frequently.

Conclusion

The Large Financial Incentives to Continue Indian Immigration

Indians: Indians will often say that all of these independent observations are incorrect. The strategy only works if it is not declared. If Indians were to say that they intend to bring practices of nepotism and discrimination over to the countries they immigrate to then the game would be up. Indian Companies: Most of their statements revolve around disputing that they violated the employment laws or visa laws in the countries of the primary IT markets, or hiding the massive rise in Indian employment. Domestic Companies: These companies don’t really address this issue. They simply continue to beat the drum that they need skills.

Selling a Fake Story About Indian IT Employment

The Undeniable Evidence of Indian Discriminatory Behavior

How Indians Rely on Not Being Called Out on Cheating

