How Indian Americans Got the President’s Ear

The Indians are not viewed more then sub-humans in the US or slaves. That is a fact or inferior people but they don't seem to get the gist... They are underappreciated everywhere in the US..



Lack of self-esteem due to caste mindset is the norm amongst Indians overseas. If you view yourself superior to everyone else you will be viewed as such but if you view yourself lower then people you will be viewed as such.. Caste system is even holding back Diaspora Indians