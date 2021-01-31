How India Will Vaccinate the World from Covid-19 | Largest Vaccination Drive

This has been a tough year for everyone. The whole world came together. Whats even more fascinating is the fact that the world created the fastest ever vaccine in human history. Vaccines which usually takes 3-5 years just to develop was made within a year. But the job is still half done. The humongous logistics involved in bringing the vaccine and inoculating billions of people, not to mention that such huge amount of vaccines need to be manufactured in the first place blows my mind. It was really fasicinating for me that we humans are capable of such awesome things. India plans to vaccinate some 3.6 Billion people globally in the world. This is not the first time India is saving the world, India also supplied AIDS Medication - We made a detailed video on that too, How INDIA Saved the World From a Pandemic