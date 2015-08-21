What's new

How India will lose a war against China

Patriot786b2 said:
This guy is an professional analyst known as Perween Swaenee he makes only contradictory videos on Indian military.
I agree but there are a few Indian analyst that say this such as abhijit iyer Mitra etc.

The problem really is the modi government! If it were any other government they would have used the opportunities to resolve things with Pakistan and China much earlier.

hati key dant dekhqney kay or khaney Kay or

IblinI said:
who is this man?
Major (read) parvenu sawanhee is an ex Indian army artillery officer. He educated home self and has been a. Defence analyst for janes defence weekly and Is now the editor of India’s force magazine.

mushaid Hussain is like him a thinker :)

more men like him are needed in paksita

Khan vilatey said:
Here is unbiased analysis from an India source.


I agree with the assessment that India will lose like Iraq in the first gulf war

Swaenee is one of the best and most realistic Indian military analysts. If I were the government, I would definitely listen to him ... India is very lucky to have him. Unfortunately, he gets attacked like no others because his views, however realistic, is wildly unpopular amongst delusional Indian fanboys.
Raj-Hindustani said:
You will always be agree if even he talks about india loosing against Nepal too..
Click to expand...
But he has never said this though ... if you disagree with his analysis, please point out individual points he makes you think is wrong and we can talk from there.
 
Khan vilatey said:
No he is not delusional. He speaks of India’s weaknesses so they can be fixed. That is the sign of a patriot. Wish we had realists like him

kv
1st who is he?

A editor? writer? or what?

what about his source of information including credibility... I can't discuss about opinion of a known person with no credibility.

Thank you..
 
It's one thing to criticize and I think Ajai Shukla does a good job of it. This guy just posts click bait videos. Said in one video India has not captured an inch of land of West Pakistan in any war. Not true. Heck, even Pakistan captured Hussaniwala in 71. @Joe Shearer can shed light on this guy perhaps.
 
Jackdaws said:
It's one thing to criticize and I think Ajai Shukla does a good job of it. This guy just posts click bait videos. Said in one video India has not captured an inch of land of West Pakistan in any war. Not true. Heck, even Pakistan captured Hussaniwala in 71. @Joe Shearer can shed light on this guy perhaps.
On the international West Pakistan border, no changes have taken place. On the LoC, India is at a loss of ~86,000km2 to Pakistan. That's the result of 3.5 wars.
 
If we kept thinking like this guy then we would've lost Siachen, Kargil etc.

Sometimes you need to assess your strengths and weaknesses and make the enemy fight in your favour.

The Chinese are far away from their areas when there are near our borders but we are so close. We can keep the fight longer with less expense while it would be very expensive for China to continue the fight. Add on the fact that right now every developed nation is pissed at China so the world support will be in our favour.

On top of that, Indian army is battle hardened with lots of fighting experience in last 60 years. Chinese soldiers look like boys out of some college in front of our soldiers who fight in Kashmir/North-east
 
i was just listening to TheDiplomat podcast and the amount of bs these so called indina experts speak is crazy! and how western analysts to boost india agree and propagande their bs!
 
arjunk said:
On the international West Pakistan border, no changes have taken place. On the LoC, India is at a loss of ~86,000km2 to Pakistan. That's the result of 3.5 wars.
Untrue. India took Turtuk and some surrounding areas in Baltistan in 1971. India also took Chachro in Sindh and returned it after the Shimla Agreement.
 
