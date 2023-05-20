How India uses Insurgent Groups?

Description: Country A and Country B share a border and unfortunately, Country B suffers a defeat in a war against Country A. As a response, Country B seeks to establish a separatist group with the aim of challenging Country A. This scenario may bring to mind the historical context of India and Pakistan, where Pakistan has been known to support and train separatist groups against India. However, it is noteworthy that India, too, has been involved in supporting and training separatist groups in its neighboring countries. In this video, we delve into the complex dynamics of India's involvement in supporting separatist groups in China, Myanmar, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Moreover, we explore how this particular foreign policy approach can occasionally lead to unintended consequences and may not necessarily prove to be an effective tool in the long run.