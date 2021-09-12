What's new

How India Succeeded in Diplomatically Isolating Pakistan

Diplomatic level meetings in just two weeks. The world is counting on Pakistan, to bring peace and stability in the region by ensuring a vital role in Afghan peace process. These visits show confidence of international community in Pakistan
Add to the list the recent gathering of intelligence chiefs in Pakistan from some half a dozen countries.

1631460373372.png
 
Windjammer said:
Diplomatic level meetings in just two weeks. The world is counting on Pakistan, to bring peace and stability in the region by ensuring a vital role in Afghan peace process. These visits show confidence of international community in Pakistan
Add to the list the recent gathering of intelligence chiefs in Pakistan from some half a dozen countries.

Pakistani FM 😂 when I see him I start laughing, and I feel more educated.
reminds me his comment - "DEEP pocket" lmao
 
FuturePAF said:
All in the last three weeks. The coup de grace would be a state visit by Putin, to signal the start of the construction of the Russian pipeline and deepening Russo-Pak Relations.
First try to get a state visit from your good friend Xi.
He has visited India but not Pakistan yet.
Windjammer said:
Diplomatic level meetings in just two weeks. The world is counting on Pakistan, to bring peace and stability in the region by ensuring a vital role in Afghan peace process. These visits show confidence of international community in Pakistan
🇵🇰

Add to the list the recent gathering of intelligence chiefs in Pakistan from some half a dozen countries.

All these are due to the transactional need of NATO countries to get their citizens safely out of Afghanistan. Once that need is over, Pakistan would not have further leverage to discuss with these nations.
 
magra said:
He has visited India but not Pakistan yet.
lol... he did.. and the first lady wore Pakistan color cloths.
magra said:
All these are due to the transactional need of NATO countries to get their citizens safely out of Afghanistan. Once that need is over, Pakistan would not have further leverage to discuss with these nations.
Highly possible. Let's see what Pakistan does. However, to please China, they can still keep close ties with Pakistan and CPEC. Like, Germany insisted keeping China as trade partner.
 
Goenitz said:
lol... he did.. and the first lady wore Pakistan color cloths.

Highly possible. Let's see what Pakistan does. However, to please China, they can still keep close ties with Pakistan and CPEC. Like, Germany insisted keeping China as trade partner.
oh ya.. My bad.. I just looked it up that he did visit Pak back in 2015 to flag off his BRI.. It was so long ago that I forgot.
 
magra said:
First try to get a state visit from your good friend Xi.
He has visited India but not Pakistan yet.

All these are due to the transactional need of NATO countries to get their citizens safely out of Afghanistan. Once that need is over, Pakistan would not have further leverage to discuss with these nations.
Now the spycheifs are visiting Pakistan to make sure that their citizens can be taken out safely?
Typical indian mentality.keep it up.
 
sunny40 said:
Pakistani FM 😂 when I see him I start laughing, and I feel more educated.
reminds me his comment - "DEEP pocket" lmao
When i see Indians slaughtering their own cows on National TV, the joy is double....India investing Billions and then getting kicked out....it's like Basanti got divorced and told to keep the kids as well.....educate yourself on that.
magra said:
All these are due to the transactional need of NATO countries to get their citizens safely out of Afghanistan. Once that need is over, Pakistan would not have further leverage to discuss with these nations.
Yup, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan , Iran are all in the NATO club.
 
magra said:
First try to get a state visit from your good friend Xi.
He has visited India but not Pakistan yet.

All these are due to the transactional need of NATO countries to get their citizens safely out of Afghanistan. Once that need is over, Pakistan would not have further leverage to discuss with these nations.
this is your education :lol::lol::lol::lol:


1631469289489.png

1631469317231.png
 
magra said:
First try to get a state visit from your good friend Xi.
He has visited India but not Pakistan yet.

All these are due to the transactional need of NATO countries to get their citizens safely out of Afghanistan. Once that need is over, Pakistan would not have further leverage to discuss with these nations.
LOL you keep patting yourself on the back whilst we walk away with the goods. We won. We won. We won. You lost. You lost. You lost.
 

