How India Succeeded in Diplomatically Isolating Pakistan

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 9, 2009
- 39,799
- 176
- Country
-
- Location
-
Diplomatic level meetings in just two weeks. The world is counting on Pakistan, to bring peace and stability in the region by ensuring a vital role in Afghan peace process. These visits show confidence of international community in Pakistan
Add to the list the recent gathering of intelligence chiefs in Pakistan from some half a dozen countries.
Add to the list the recent gathering of intelligence chiefs in Pakistan from some half a dozen countries.