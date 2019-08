I might be wrong, but is this former Indian ambassador not saying (implicitly) that India should not send soldiers to Afghanistan, but that they should find a 'new' Northern Alliance to (militarily) support?Chances are that when the U.S. leaves Afghanistan, the Taliban will overrun Kabul.History will repeat itself.I think that India suspects that Pakistan's ISI will support the Taliban again in regaining control of Afghanistan.They (as in the Taliban) might do it in a democratic way or in a military way. Or both.That is what the Taliban is doing now.They are negotiating peace and democracy while attacking places which are under Afghan government control at the same time.And they are winning.Why should they stop this winning strategy (even after a 'peace' treaty is signed)?So, India might think that it is useless to support a failing Afghan government.They also might think that it is better to find (or create) a 'new' Northern Alliance to support.And not only to fight the Taliban.