Ever since this LAC episode, almost every idiot with a pen is writing about how this and that was lost to China without regardless of how long ago it was and the major reasons behind it. Even though the idiot writing the article has mentioned that Khalida Zia was one of the major reasons, still doesn't stop him from his long winded rant. Also no mention of the fact that excellent relations with the GCC and cheap gas from Qatar made this deal less important.



Next we'll see some Tom or Dick writing about how the TAPI pipeline was lost to China although it was a doomed project from the start since it passed through Pakistan and they could easily shut off the pipes whenever required.

