How India is Wisely Upgrading Its Su-30MKI Without “Publicity”

avenuepark57
- Jun 6, 2022
New infrared search and track system for Su-30MKI, can detect stealth aircraft too
Boosting Power Of Su-30 MKI Fighters, India's Russian-Origin Sukhoi Jets To Get Indigenous Search & Track System
Su-30 MKI fighter jets are in news after HAL & BEL inked pact to to co-develop Infrared Search & Track System (IRST) for Sukhoi jets.
eurasiantimes.com
SU-30MKI with indigenous Astra A2A missiles
‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’: Defence ministry orders Astra missiles worth ₹3,000 crore
India has over the past two years imposed a phased ban on the import of 310 different types of weapons and systems to boost self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector
www.google.com
In 2019, IAF signed a deal with Alpha Tocol, a Bengaluru based engineering firm to integrate new 6 channel R118 digital RWRs on half the fleet of Su-30s, providing faster processing and a low probability of false alarms
SU-30 MKI equipped with BNET-AR
Rafael sells BNET-AR to Asian air force | Shephard
Israeli company finds Asian customer for airborne software-defined radios.
www.shephardmedia.com
India has successfully integrated BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from its Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.financialexpress.com/defence/message-to-china-iaf-gets-big-strategic-boost-in-indian-ocean-with-brahmos-integrated-su-30-mkis-at-thanjavur/1829185/lite/
Your opinion is appreciated in regard to this news
IAI secures major Asian deal for Scorpius-SP jammer pods
Israel Aerospace Industries (IA) has secured a sale for its Scorpius-SP airborne jammer pod to an unspecified air force in Asia.
www.flightglobal.com
