How India is Wisely Upgrading Its Su-30MKI Without "Publicity"

Jun 6, 2022
New infrared search and track system for Su-30MKI, can detect stealth aircraft too​

eurasiantimes.com

Boosting Power Of Su-30 MKI Fighters, India's Russian-Origin Sukhoi Jets To Get Indigenous Search & Track System

Su-30 MKI fighter jets are in news after HAL & BEL inked pact to to co-develop Infrared Search & Track System (IRST) for Sukhoi jets.
eurasiantimes.com eurasiantimes.com

SU-30MKI with indigenous Astra A2A missiles
www.google.com

‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’: Defence ministry orders Astra missiles worth ₹3,000 crore

India has over the past two years imposed a phased ban on the import of 310 different types of weapons and systems to boost self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector
www.google.com www.google.com

In 2019, IAF signed a deal with Alpha Tocol, a Bengaluru based engineering firm to integrate new 6 channel R118 digital RWRs on half the fleet of Su-30s, providing faster processing and a low probability of false alarms
20220627_090044.jpg


SU-30 MKI equipped with BNET-AR

Rafael sells BNET-AR to Asian air force | Shephard

Israeli company finds Asian customer for airborne software-defined radios.
www.shephardmedia.com

India has successfully integrated BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from its Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet

Your opinion is appreciated in regard to this news
www.flightglobal.com

IAI secures major Asian deal for Scorpius-SP jammer pods

Israel Aerospace Industries (IA) has secured a sale for its Scorpius-SP airborne jammer pod to an unspecified air force in Asia.
www.flightglobal.com www.flightglobal.com
 
