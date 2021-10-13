How India is Spying Iran ?

Markhoor420
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Sep 24, 2021
- 30
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
According to Washington Post 2022 report. India was openly conspiring against Iran. Due to International Sanctions, Iran had been attempting to stabilize Its economy by secretly supplying oil to Somalia. But due to the Indian spying network that the whole network of Iran has been captured in the eyes of international media. It's pertinent to mention that during the corrupt era of Ashraf Ghani, Afghanistan soil has been used Against Iran and Pakistan consistently.
Complete Details here
Complete Details here