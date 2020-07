K. M. Srivastava, supcrintendent of the Archeological Survey of India, said excavations begun in 1971 had uncovered relics that lead experts to agree that Piprahwa, a tiny village in Uttar Pradesh, is the site of the ancient lost city of Kapilvastu.



The most important find was a soapstone casket, discovered in 1973, with an inscription on the lid certifying that it contained part of the mortal remains of Prince Siddhartha, who became Gautama Buddha, founder of Buddhism.

