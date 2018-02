How 'India First' turned into 'China First' for Maldives

HIGHLIGHTS

President Yameen did not bring China into the Maldives. It was former president Mohamed Nasheed who allowed the Chinese to open their embassy in Male

From India’s point of view, the biggest “red line” was breached after Yameen signed a free-trade agreement with China in December 2017

Miffed by power grab, India snubs Maldives special envoy

India must step in to check Chinese land grab, rising radicalisation: Nasheed

TOP COMMENT