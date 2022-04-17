How India became a lackey of the US

SuvarnaTeja
SENIOR MEMBER
- Oct 7, 2018
- 4,209
- -32
- Country
-
- Location
-
Modi is a US lackey.
US boosted his image by imposing sanctions on him and ensuring he won the elections.
Since beciming Prime Minister of India in 2014, Modi had cancelled deals with Russia while purchasing Equipment from the US
Deals cancelled with Russia
+++++++++++++++++++++++++
FGFA (5th Gen Fighter Program)
Multi-role Transport Aircraft (MTA) program
272 SU-30 Super Sukhoi Upgrade Program
Additional 21 MiG-29 fighter jets
Additional 12 SU-30MKI Fighters
200 Ka-226T utility helicopters
48 Mi-17 V5 helicopters
Igla-s MANPADs program
Deals done with the US
+++++++++++++++++++++++
Gave away sovereignty of India to the US by signing agreements like LEMOA, COMCASA and BECA
10 C-17 Globemaster-III transport aircraft
12 C-130J-30s transport aircraft
28 AH-64Es attack choppers
15 CH-47F Chinook heavy lift helicopters
145 M777 155mm Lightweight Towed Artillery Systems
18 P-8I Maritime patrol aircraft
24 MH-60R multi-role helicopters
US won
India lost
@F-22Raptor @gambit
US boosted his image by imposing sanctions on him and ensuring he won the elections.
Since beciming Prime Minister of India in 2014, Modi had cancelled deals with Russia while purchasing Equipment from the US
Deals cancelled with Russia
+++++++++++++++++++++++++
FGFA (5th Gen Fighter Program)
Multi-role Transport Aircraft (MTA) program
272 SU-30 Super Sukhoi Upgrade Program
Additional 21 MiG-29 fighter jets
Additional 12 SU-30MKI Fighters
200 Ka-226T utility helicopters
48 Mi-17 V5 helicopters
Igla-s MANPADs program
Deals done with the US
+++++++++++++++++++++++
Gave away sovereignty of India to the US by signing agreements like LEMOA, COMCASA and BECA
10 C-17 Globemaster-III transport aircraft
12 C-130J-30s transport aircraft
28 AH-64Es attack choppers
15 CH-47F Chinook heavy lift helicopters
145 M777 155mm Lightweight Towed Artillery Systems
18 P-8I Maritime patrol aircraft
24 MH-60R multi-role helicopters
US won
India lost
@F-22Raptor @gambit