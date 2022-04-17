How India became a lackey of the US

Modi is a US lackey.US boosted his image by imposing sanctions on him and ensuring he won the elections.Since beciming Prime Minister of India in 2014, Modi had cancelled deals with Russia while purchasing Equipment from the USDeals cancelled with Russia+++++++++++++++++++++++++FGFA (5th Gen Fighter Program)Multi-role Transport Aircraft (MTA) program272 SU-30 Super Sukhoi Upgrade ProgramAdditional 21 MiG-29 fighter jetsAdditional 12 SU-30MKI Fighters200 Ka-226T utility helicopters48 Mi-17 V5 helicoptersIgla-s MANPADs programDeals done with the US+++++++++++++++++++++++Gave away sovereignty of India to the US by signing agreements like LEMOA, COMCASA and BECA10 C-17 Globemaster-III transport aircraft12 C-130J-30s transport aircraft28 AH-64Es attack choppers15 CH-47F Chinook heavy lift helicopters145 M777 155mm Lightweight Towed Artillery Systems18 P-8I Maritime patrol aircraft24 MH-60R multi-role helicoptersUS wonIndia lost