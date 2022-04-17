What's new

How India became a lackey of the US

S

SuvarnaTeja

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
4,209
-32
2,215
Country
India
Location
India
Modi is a US lackey.

US boosted his image by imposing sanctions on him and ensuring he won the elections.

Since beciming Prime Minister of India in 2014, Modi had cancelled deals with Russia while purchasing Equipment from the US

Deals cancelled with Russia
+++++++++++++++++++++++++

FGFA (5th Gen Fighter Program)
Multi-role Transport Aircraft (MTA) program
272 SU-30 Super Sukhoi Upgrade Program
Additional 21 MiG-29 fighter jets
Additional 12 SU-30MKI Fighters
200 Ka-226T utility helicopters
48 Mi-17 V5 helicopters
Igla-s MANPADs program


Deals done with the US
+++++++++++++++++++++++
Gave away sovereignty of India to the US by signing agreements like LEMOA, COMCASA and BECA
10 C-17 Globemaster-III transport aircraft
12 C-130J-30s transport aircraft
28 AH-64Es attack choppers
15 CH-47F Chinook heavy lift helicopters
145 M777 155mm Lightweight Towed Artillery Systems
18 P-8I Maritime patrol aircraft
24 MH-60R multi-role helicopters

US won
India lost

@F-22Raptor @gambit
 
M

Maddy255139

MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 15, 2022
4
-2
Country
India
Location
India
Modi cancelled Russian arms and signed costly US stuffs but u guys imported a prime minister. Actually Pakistan won
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
4,209
-32
2,215
Country
India
Location
India
Skull and Bones said:
Looking at the performance of Russian hardware in Ukraine, the sooner we move away from Russia as our military supplier, the better.
Click to expand...

It is not about performance of the weapons but India losing sovereignty to the US.

US determines and decides when, where and if India can use the weapons.

Maddy255139 said:
Modi cancelled Russian arms and signed costly US stuffs but u guys imported a prime minister. Actually Pakistan won
Click to expand...

So India is okay losing her sovereignty to the US as long as Pakistan does too.

Nice logic.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
Bangladesh could be another lost customer of MiG and Sukhoi
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
BlindEagle
B
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
India staring at a possibility of US sanctions, more belligerent China
Replies
0
Views
323
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
A
CAATSA sanctions: Will LCA-Tejas Mk1A Program be derailed?
Replies
8
Views
630
K_Bin_W
K
The SC
The new Russian ‘Flying Radar’: Next-Gen A-100 AWACS enhancing the situational awareness of the Russian Air Force
Replies
3
Views
676
aziqbal
aziqbal
INDIAPOSITIVE
Boeing's F-15EX Eagle-II fighter may join race for Indian Air Force contract
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
2K
trident2010
trident2010

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom