How I made a fool out of Nawaz Sharif - Narendra Modi tells a story at an event

How Nawaz was fooled by Modi. Modi is making fun of Nawaz in a speech delivered in India.He also said that for Mumbai and Pulwama the world accepted Indian's version ,because there were no diplomatic efforts by Pakistan.That's not all, the Corrupt Sharif Brothers, actually committed high treason by registering a case in Punjab for Mumbai Attacks.This is strange incident that the case is registered in an area/country, which has no jurisdiction for the crime committed.No price for guessing they got away with it yet again. Like the Dawn Leaks, Judge Arshad , judge Qayyum incidents.There is no law in Pakistan which can stop these criminal families.