What's new

How I celebrate Diwali in Karachi (and Lahore)

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
84,752
93
138,824
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,,.,.

How I celebrate Diwali in Karachi (and Lahore)

For me, Diwali is about family, friends and fun, no matter where I celebrate.

Mehak Pinjani

1666621688156.png


Other than having to go to school the next day, as a Pakistani Hindu, there has always been no compromise on the grandeur of festivities and there is one festival in particular I look forward to — Diwali.


On the day of Diwali, as soon as I’d come back from school, I would immediately change and take out all the diyas and spray paints. While I waited for the diyas to dry after spraying them, I would use all the bowls in my house to put the different coloured powders in and, with the help of a reference picture from Pinterest, I would start making the rangoli.

241457170d379ac.jpg


After the preparations, I would have a late lunch and take the most rewarding nap ever as I would be exhausted!

241457127d062ac.jpg


After a nap on Diwali evening, I always wake up to the most gorgeous view. My mother would light the diyas in every corner of the house and sprinkle flowers around them. The rangoli would be decorated with diyas and flowers too. Every light in the house is on and the table is full of food.

24150340b6d274f.png


Taking out the prettiest traditional outfit and my best jhumkas, I would get ready for the pooja at 7pm. This year, it is at our house but the location varies every year. My entire family meets each other and the energy in the room, while the pooja is going on, is incomparable — it’s warm and wholesome. Soon, after the pooja, everyone wishes one another other and the room is filled with echoes of Happy Diwali and loud, heart-warming laughter.

2414572985d589b.jpg


After the pooja, we all go to our cousin’s house, who hosts a Diwali party every year. Over there, you will find the yummiest food and more patakhas (fireworks) than you can possibly imagine (yes, I’m serious). Everyone takes their own patakhas, including the basic — phool jari, annar — and some not so basic — butterfly, toffee rocket and china bomb. Their patakhas, however, are always super interesting with the loudest noises, unique motion and stunning sparks.

241457328d6cc24.jpg


Diwali night with family is always a night that not only fills your tummy but also your heart. Those who are scared of patakhas might disagree, but teasing them is what adds to the whole experience, after all.

Writing this piece while I am in LUMS and not at home, spray painting diyas and making the rangoli definitely brought back a lot of nostalgia, especially since the pooja is at our house today. However, I am lucky to be surrounded by the best of friends. My morning started with Happy Diwali cupcakes. The plan for the day was that we would all dress up, light some patakhas and then go for a nice dinner in the evening. Last year, I also could not go home because of my midterms clashed with the holiday but my friends surprised me with patakhas and mithai.

2415162991d8647.png


LUMS’s society Hum Ahang also celebrates Diwali just like you see in Bollywood movies. Four rangolis in the central courtyard and lots of diyas around the fountain, flowers everywhere and a big Happy Diwali banner with excited people dancing to desi songs.

241457482114528.jpg


While I love Diwali, all my non-Hindu friends love it more since we host them on the second or third day of Diwali and it’s heartwarming to see how excited and involved everyone is and how they all have so many questions.

24145732cd79089.jpg


This festival is very close to my heart. Not only do I have a lot of special memories attached to it, but there is also something so special about lighting up diyas and lights to celebrate the triumph over darkness.
May you celebrate this Diwali with your loved ones, with warmth in your heart and may it bring a lot of light in your life ✨🪔

PS: People often ask me where to get patakhas from — Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Karachi is our go-to.
Address: V234+QVX Bombay Light House, Seari Quarters, Karachi, Karachi City, Sindh..

All photos by the author, unless stated otherwise.


images.dawn.com

How I celebrate Diwali in Karachi (and Lahore)

For me, Diwali is about family, friends and fun, no matter where I celebrate.
images.dawn.com
 
[SSG]Q266

[SSG]Q266

FULL MEMBER
Mar 24, 2022
354
1
449
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
hussain0216 said:
The fcuks the point of partition
Click to expand...

“By no means is Pakistan a theocracy”


“ You are free; you are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion, caste or creed—that has nothing to do with the business of the state.”

Jinnah’s dream was to have a mainly Muslim state that would be accepting to other religions too. We are not a theocracy- rather an effort of the Muslims to create a haven for all.

This was Jinnahs dream. And it is the same dream I will always be loyal too.
 
K

karachidude86

FULL MEMBER
May 21, 2021
214
-2
210
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ghazi52 said:
,.,.
View attachment 888967
Click to expand...
lets not be happy or promote at pagan festivals brother, ignore them, to them there religion to us ours 😊

[SSG]Q266 said:
“By no means is Pakistan a theocracy”


“ You are free; you are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion, caste or creed—that has nothing to do with the business of the state.”

Jinnah’s dream was to have a mainly Muslim state that would be accepting to other religions too. We are not a theocracy- rather an effort of the Muslims to create a haven for all.

This was Jinnahs dream. And it is the same dream I will always be loyal too.
Click to expand...
yeh thats Islam we tolerate historicaly nothing new, no point to this rant.
 
[SSG]Q266

[SSG]Q266

FULL MEMBER
Mar 24, 2022
354
1
449
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
karachidude86 said:
lets not be happy or promote at pagan festivals brother, ignore them, to them there religion to us ours 😊


yeh thats Islam we tolerate historicaly nothing new, no point to this rant.
Click to expand...

I’m not ranting, I’m simply stating that Hussain’s ideals of an Islamic theocracy are against the ideals of Islam itself
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
18,435
-20
26,900
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
[SSG]Q266 said:
“By no means is Pakistan a theocracy”


“ You are free; you are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion, caste or creed—that has nothing to do with the business of the state.”

Jinnah’s dream was to have a mainly Muslim state that would be accepting to other religions too. We are not a theocracy- rather an effort of the Muslims to create a haven for all.

This was Jinnahs dream. And it is the same dream I will always be loyal too.
Click to expand...

Bollocks, there was a point to tearing India apart and millions dying

Jinnah individually may have been very open but as a population there is widescale hatred of Hindus and very little support or mercy for them, so why promote this bullshit
 
[SSG]Q266

[SSG]Q266

FULL MEMBER
Mar 24, 2022
354
1
449
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
hussain0216 said:
Bollocks, there was a point to tearing India apart and millions dying

Jinnah individually may have been very open but as a population there is widescale hatred of Hindus and very little support or mercy for them, so why promote this bullshit
Click to expand...

So you are suggesting ethnic cleansing? I’ve never heard such bullshit.

A state which is mainly Muslim, but has minorities that are not wanted, will lead to a similar situation which is occurring in India right now.

And then- as you say- what the fck is the point of the partition?

Pakistan will always be a mainly Muslim state that has minorities. We shouldn’t nurture the minorities, but we should still treat them with kindness and respect
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

SENIOR MODERATOR
Apr 12, 2009
20,442
201
48,410
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
hussain0216 said:
Bollocks, there was a point to tearing India apart and millions dying

Jinnah individually may have been very open but as a population there is widescale hatred of Hindus and very little support or mercy for them, so why promote this bullshit
Click to expand...
hatred shortens the lifespan. makes one miserable, resentful and sad. the relations and friendships suffer.
there is much in life to worry about already. hatred shouldn't define someone.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
18,435
-20
26,900
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
[SSG]Q266 said:
So you are suggesting ethnic cleansing? I’ve never heard such bullshit.

A state which is mainly Muslim, but has minorities that are not wanted, will lead to a similar situation which is occurring in India right now.

And then- as you say- what the fck is the point of the partition?

Pakistan will always be a mainly Muslim state that has minorities. We shouldn’t nurture the minorities, but we should still treat them with kindness and respect
Click to expand...


Minorities sure,, not Hindus and you will find that across Pakistan if you put the question of treatment of Hindus to Pakistani society you will find nothing short of absolute contempt for Hindus by enlarge

These types of articles attempt to normalise the Hindu at a time when hindutva is a enemy targeting Muslims

Irfan Baloch said:
hatred shortens the lifespan. makes one miserable, resentful and sad. the relations and friendships suffer.
there is much in life to worry about already. hatred shouldn't define someone.
Click to expand...

It also allows you to not lose focus against a enemy, we cannot afford to be complacent
 
[SSG]Q266

[SSG]Q266

FULL MEMBER
Mar 24, 2022
354
1
449
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
hussain0216 said:
Minorities sure,, not Hindus and you will find that across Pakistan if you put the question of treatment of Hindus to Pakistani society you will find nothing short of absolute contempt for Hindus by enlarge

These types of articles attempt to normalise the Hindu at a time when hindutva is a enemy targeting Muslims



It also allows you to not lose focus against a enemy, we cannot afford to be complacent
Click to expand...

As you said, Hindutvadis are enemies of Pakistan.

But this does not mean that Hindus themselves are enemies. Rather, quite a few of them disagree with the ideas of Hindu extremism, and just want to live In peace
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
84,752
93
138,824
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,
The registered Hindus figure 22,10,566, followed by Christians 18,73,348, Ahmedis 1,88,340, Sikhs 74,130, Bhais 14,537, and as many as 3,917 Parsis, said the report, based on three national population censuses held in Pakistan.

There are 11 other minorities in Pakistan, accounting less than 2,000, who have been issued CNICs by the NADRA.

The Buddhists are 1,787, Chinese 1,151, Shintoism followers are 628, Jews 628, African religions followers are 1,418, Kelasha religion followers 1,522, and about six followers of Jainism.

95 per cent of Hindus are living in the southern province of Sindh, where they share culture, traditions and language with Muslim residents.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
"Peace Impossible Without Power": PM MODI
Replies
0
Views
21
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
ghazi52
Pakistan celebrating,.,.,.,.,,. Navroze in Karachi
Replies
5
Views
809
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots
INS_Vikrant
  • Locked
Babar Azam slammed for Diwali Greetings
Replies
2
Views
442
Hyde
Hyde
INDIAPOSITIVE
New Delhi “shocked and disappointed” by the “disrespectful” remarks , India-UK trade deal on ‘verge of collapse’
2 3 4 5
Replies
66
Views
2K
Abdul Rehman Majeed
A
Imran Khan
Hindutva bigots have called for a boycott of Feb india for using urdu in ad
Replies
9
Views
553
Clutch
Clutch

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom