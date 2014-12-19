How I Built a $1 Billion Start-Up Called Misfits Market
Misfits Market is an online grocery delivery service that sells “ugly” organic produce for cheap. In the first four months of 2021 alone, Misfits Market rescued the same amount of food it saved in 2020 as a whole. In 2020, Misfits Market shipped 77 million pounds of food to more than 400,000 households across the U.S. Since launching in 2018, Misfits Market has expanded to both coasts, has over 1,000 employees and has received over $300 million in funding. Bloomberg reports its valuation tops $1 billion, putting it into unicorn territory. But Misfits Market wasn’t an obvious success. In fact, it was just one of many businesses started by its 29-year-old founder Abhi Ramesh.
