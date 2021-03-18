What's new

How I became Covid Negative in a 5 days without any medicine.

Surya 1

On 6th of April, I felt headache and little bit of temperature. I took rest of 7th but could not recover. My wife called corporation help line and Informed that her husband has some symptoms. Around 12 in the noon, a team of Nurses came to my house. They did my and my mother's rapid test. I was detected Covid positive. They gave a medicine kit to me and asked whether I have a place to quarantine myself? I replied "Yes". So they leave my place after giving necessary instruction. In few minutes time, I received a call from my neighbor and asked whether I need any help? I asked him to bring oranges, sweet lime etc.

From the next day, I started following the diet plan of Dr Vishwroop Choidhary. The plan is as follows.

Day 1

Your body weight /10 = glass of Coconut water and same amount of Citrus juice of any citrus fruit. You cannot eat anything else.

i.e if your body weight is 80 KG, 8 glass of Citrus juice and 8 glass of Coconut water.

Day 2

Your body weight /20= glass of Coconut water and same amount of Citrus juice of any citrus fruit. + Your body weight *5 grams of cucumber+ Same amount of tomatoes and noting else.

Day 3 (Up to 12.00 in the noon)

Your body weight /30= glass of Coconut water and same amount of Citrus juice of any citrus fruit. + Your body weight *5 grams of cucumber+ Same amount of tomatoes and noting else.

You can eat normal vegetarian diet from third day evening.

Within 1st days, your temperature will go down bellow 100*. Writhing 3 days, you will become absolutely normal. Any infection in your digestive system will also get healed. Your kideny function will also improve (If one guy is on dialysis and has to to dialysis twice a week, within a week a week, his dialysis will come down to once in a week).

I followed this diet plan along with Coronil kit of Patanjali (Swami Ramdev) which is highly effective for mild and moderate corona.

Within 5 days my rapid and RTPCR test came negative.

It is note worthy here that I did not take a single allopathy pill. I did not take even a Paracetamol tablet.

One of my friend also encountered same problem. he contacted me. He too turned negative with same diet plan.

Those who has mild to moderate corona may follow this plan. I recovered from corona with 3 kG Wight loss and many other benefits.

I saw one video of swami Ramdev who told that if you can hold your breath for 30 second or more, you are corona free. Even if it happens, you will recover very soon. I tried holding my breath subsequent to corona and could able to hold it for 1 minute and 15 second.

I have put this on the forum so that our friends may benefited from this if they have the trust. I have not taken vaccine as well.

Ghost Hobbit

I'm not in support of keeping this thread alive. It might have worked for you but there is no indication this is a stadard treatment for all.
That Guy

That Guy

Oooooor, follow what the doctor tells you, instead of some random person on the internet who may or may not be lying.
 
Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

My dear Andbakht I tell you simple recipe.....Come and drink my fresh peee cola..... :lol:
 
Surya 1

Ghost Hobbit said:
I'm not in support of keeping this thread alive. It might have worked for you but there is no indication this is a stadard treatment for all.
@waz you should probably close this thread.
The program is based on the theory that If you take 2 grams of Vitamin C in natural form, It will boost your immunity so high that your body will fight and kill Virus and Bacteria in your body.

So far as covid treatment is concern, None of their test like (RTPCR) and medicine like Ramdesivar are not recognized as Corona medicine by WHO still people takes it and doctors prescribes it. Many people die because of this medicine only and not by Corona.

So far as Coronil medicine of Patanjali is concerned, It is a recognized medicine of Corona certified by the recognized body of WHO.
It is not necessary that what has worked on you and your family may necessarily work on me.
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

What if you were misdiagnosed? I think that seems to be a real concern for a lot of these wonder stories of quick recovery.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

My cousin also had Corona. But he only lost sense of taste. No fever, nothing else. He is perfect now, without any treatment of even oxygen.
So basically this virus seems to have very different symptoms on different people.
 
Surya 1

Ghost Hobbit said:
I'm not in support of keeping this thread alive. It might have worked for you but there is no indication this is a stadard treatment for all.
@waz you should probably close this thread.
This is a program by which thousands of people are cured without any medicine. Recently, Ex president of US threw all allopathy medicine, removed stand from the heart and get cured from heart deceases with Ayurveda and vegetarian diet plan. I do not mind at all if the thread is closed. I have not opened this for my benefit. It is to share something which has worked. This has become so popular that sweet lime's price has increased 5 fold in my city. Coconut price has increased by 3 fold.
 
Khan_patriot

Khan_patriot

Dubious at best. Why is everyone becoming a self professed doctor ever since this pandemic began. People need to follow real medical advise instead of WhatsApp medicine
 
Surya 1

fitpOsitive said:
My cousin also had Corona. But he only lost sense of taste. No fever, nothing else. He is perfect now, without any treatment of even oxygen.
So basically this virus seems to have very different symptoms on different people.
Yes, What I have understood from this pandemic is that if you have a high immunity, you can get away easily. So try to boost immunity by food, yoga and Pranayama in particular. Sitting in sunlight will help a lot. There is nothing like pranayama.
 
Ghost Hobbit

Surya 1 said:
This is a program by which thousands of people are cured without any medicine. Recently, Ex president of US threw all allopathy medicine, removed stand from the heart and get cured from heart deceases with Ayurveda and vegetarian diet plan. I do not mind at all if the thread is closed. I have not opened this for my benefit. It is to share something which has worked. This has become so popular that sweet lime's price has increased 5 fold in my city. Coconut price has increased by 3 fold.
stop peddling quack remedies dude, situation is alrady very serious without you muddying it more.
 
Surya 1

Khan_patriot said:
Dubious at best. Why is everyone becoming a self professed doctor ever since this pandemic began. People need to follow real medical advise instead of WhatsApp medicine
This is a diet plan of a very renowned doctor who has his branches in many countries of the world. He cures last stage cancer patients without any medicine.
Ghost Hobbit said:
stop peddling quack remedies dude, situation is alrady very serious without you muddying it more.
And that is why truth must be told. Many of who died in Corona are from medicines and many from stupid use of ventilators. The truth is this. Many who died in covid are because of wrong treatment. Do you know that Covid has no standard line of treatment. Whatever doctors does is Nuskha only.
 
lightoftruth

lightoftruth

@Surya 1 glad you recovered but this will only work in mild cases,

In new strains the infection reaches to lungs where no diet will help and this strategy might delay the patient going to the doctor.
 
