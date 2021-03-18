How I became Covid Negative in a 5 days without any medicine.

On 6th of April, I felt headache and little bit of temperature. I took rest of 7th but could not recover. My wife called corporation help line and Informed that her husband has some symptoms. Around 12 in the noon, a team of Nurses came to my house. They did my and my mother's rapid test. I was detected Covid positive. They gave a medicine kit to me and asked whether I have a place to quarantine myself? I replied "Yes". So they leave my place after giving necessary instruction. In few minutes time, I received a call from my neighbor and asked whether I need any help? I asked him to bring oranges, sweet lime etc.



From the next day, I started following the diet plan of Dr Vishwroop Choidhary. The plan is as follows.



Day 1



Your body weight /10 = glass of Coconut water and same amount of Citrus juice of any citrus fruit. You cannot eat anything else.



i.e if your body weight is 80 KG, 8 glass of Citrus juice and 8 glass of Coconut water.



Day 2



Your body weight /20= glass of Coconut water and same amount of Citrus juice of any citrus fruit. + Your body weight *5 grams of cucumber+ Same amount of tomatoes and noting else.



Day 3 (Up to 12.00 in the noon)



Your body weight /30= glass of Coconut water and same amount of Citrus juice of any citrus fruit. + Your body weight *5 grams of cucumber+ Same amount of tomatoes and noting else.



You can eat normal vegetarian diet from third day evening.



Within 1st days, your temperature will go down bellow 100*. Writhing 3 days, you will become absolutely normal. Any infection in your digestive system will also get healed. Your kideny function will also improve (If one guy is on dialysis and has to to dialysis twice a week, within a week a week, his dialysis will come down to once in a week).



I followed this diet plan along with Coronil kit of Patanjali (Swami Ramdev) which is highly effective for mild and moderate corona.



Within 5 days my rapid and RTPCR test came negative.



It is note worthy here that I did not take a single allopathy pill. I did not take even a Paracetamol tablet.



One of my friend also encountered same problem. he contacted me. He too turned negative with same diet plan.



Those who has mild to moderate corona may follow this plan. I recovered from corona with 3 kG Wight loss and many other benefits.



I saw one video of swami Ramdev who told that if you can hold your breath for 30 second or more, you are corona free. Even if it happens, you will recover very soon. I tried holding my breath subsequent to corona and could able to hold it for 1 minute and 15 second.



I have put this on the forum so that our friends may benefited from this if they have the trust. I have not taken vaccine as well.



