How How Good is Chinese J10-C fighter jet
Is it a 4.5 Gen or 4.5+ Gen ?
is it good? The YouTube video left the question unanswered.
AND CARE TO EXPLAIN MR. EXPERT AS WHY IT IS THE UGLIEST.
8 aircrafts crashed between 2014 and 2018.
It looks ugly because it is poorly aerodynamically design.
I don't know man, it just looks ugly!
When it comes to military plane crashes, India is the king of the world.
It's aerodynamic are poor. Avionics and AESA are bellow average.
It looks ugly because it is poorly aerodynamically design.
Not being Biased but JF-17 is an engineered beauty second only to the Mirage III.
We had zero crash because of accident last year.
JF-17 is a great looking warplane.I don't know man, it just looks ugly!
The JF17 thunder is not going into a beauty pageant, it is a fighter jet FGS.
You can't be serious. F-16 is one of the best looking aircraft ever. F-4 Phantom and Mig-23 are ugly looking aircraft.
read the my post carefully