EXCLUSIVE – HOW HINDUTVA GROUPS PREY ON MUSLIM GIRLS

October 13, 201814259There is need to inculcate in them the passion and urge to protect their chastity and honor at all costs. — Representational imageTHE continuous news of Muslim girls marrying off with non-Muslim boys make us feel deeply saddened and depressed. They are leaving their conscience and Deen to bring shame upon their families and the Muslim community at large. There were occasional incidents here and there earlier too.However, in the past few years, there has been a systematic planning to trap the gullible Muslim girls and there is a constant increase in such incidents where the girls following the ugly trail of lewdness and obscenity are moving away from the precincts of Islam.Last year, when I was in Pune, Maharashtra to attend an event of the Muslim Personal Law Board, a brother narrated to me the sad tale of his niece falling in such a trap. She was studying in a college and there was a canteen nearby run by a Dalit boy. The girl fell in love and ran away with him.After a few months, after a lot of coaxing and cajoling, she returned to her parents’ house and we had her recite the Kalima to bring her back in the folds of Islam. However, still she cries for the man and insists to return to him and we live in constant fear that she might again run away to him.I was also told there that during the period of one year (between October 2016 to October, 2017), 44 Muslim girls had married Non-Muslim men. Lately, a few days ago, a couple of brothers who had come from Pune to discuss this grave issue, informed us that during the month of August, 2018, 11 Muslim girls filed applications to marry Non-Muslim men and in September, 12 Muslim girls registered such request with the Marriage Registrar Office there. From other cities and parts of Maharashtra too, such heart rending reports are making us sad and concerned.We learned that 12 girls in Mumbai, 7 in Thane, 2 in Nasik and 2 in Amravati have filed such applications. It is also to be borne in mind that these incidents are not restricted to Maharasthra State only. We are faced with this situation in several other cities of the country too. When I had a chance to visit Bhopal in the middle of August, the sisters associated with the Muslim Personal Law Board Reform Committee there informed me that there have been several incidents in Bhopal too where not only unwedded girls married non-Muslim men but in several cases, married women left their husbands and children to run away with Non-Muslim men.The reports which I received from Delhi show that the girls living in the slums there are falling prey in the trap set up by the communal elements. Last Sha’ban when I was in Ahmedabad, I was told that it is common for them to see such incidents in the social media and Muslim girls are being systematically targeted there by different means and that include offering to them valuable gifts like mobile phones, I-pads, Activa scooter etc.After hearing such heart rending incidents, I started my own investigation and involved a few of my companions and the findings that came out from our investigations are shocking and alarming. I feel it pertinent to list them sequentially:Full-fledged teams of Hindu youth have been formed in different places. Their job is to entice Muslim girls and to destroy them. First they get close to the Muslim girls showing sympathy, deceive them in the name of love and make promises to marry them. Then begins the phase of their sexual exploitation and when the girl loses her chastity and honor, she insists the man to marry her formally. Then a request is registered with the marriage registrar. As per the regulations, one month notice is required and this period is kept to let any person raise objection to such marriage (I would deal on malpractices in this area later in another article). It is also required to issue notices to the families of the parties applying for the marriage.When such notice is issued (which contains the pictures of the boy and the girl intending to marry), the boy somehow manages to circulate the notice over the social media and the team ensures that it becomes viral. When the Muslim community people and elders of the area get the information, they try to stop such marriage. Under social pressure, the girl and her parents stop the marriage. The parents, elders and community leaders become culprits in the eyes of the girl while the boy gets a clean chit and he comes clean as an innocent saint. The girl gets tainted goes into depression. Thus she loses the chance and the right to have a happily married family life and even if she gets married, her past keeps haunting her. If no one marries her, the door of maintaining relations remains open for her.There is another form of conspiracy. After enticing the girl in the name of love and emotions, she is convinced to leave her religion. The pair gets married formally and stay together for a few months or a year. Then conflicts and fights ensue between the couple. As the girl had got alienated from her parents and the society, she finds the door for her to return closed. She finds no option but to continue living with the husband. Exploiting this situation, either the husband makes the girl to engage in flesh trade or divorces her to let her run for her life.The open grounds for this grave conspiracy are the co-ed colleges as they provide perfect and secure platforms. The communal forces even make arrangements to teach Urdu and Urdu poetry to Hindu boys which they deploy in trapping the girls. The gullible and innocent girls easily get influenced by such ploys and fall in the well laid trap. From here, they climb the ladders of indecency and lewdness to ultimately leave Deen. Besides colleges, private tuition and coaching classes are also becoming the means to promote lewdness and faithlessness.The teachers and professors are also taking advantage of these devious ploys. They call girls to their place for giving them notes. Either by alluring them or by force, they engage in obscene acts or make the girls pose before the camera. Then they start blackmailing the girls and exploit them for their own pleasure. A few hair raising incidents have been reported from Parbhani where the teachers shared videos with their colleagues about their relations with the girls and with shameless captions. In one such incident, even after the girl got married, the teacher kept blackmailing her to force illicit relations with her and the girl had no choice but to fulfill the demand.In cases where the Muslim girls are Deendar or remain cautious due to her good upbringing assistance of Hindu girls is sought. They get closer to such Muslim girls and introduce to them wrong types of boys as their brothers or friends. Gradually, the situation goes into making the good girls as Murtad or faithless.Contact details of Muslim girls are being shared by mobile and photocopying centers to the boys who are engaged in such ploys. As it is it has become quite easier to reach girls through the social media network, non-Muslim boys make friendship with Muslim girls on Facebook as Muslims and chats result in meetings. Later, the girl finds that the boy she befriended is indeed a non-Muslim; but, by then it becomes too late for her to return.Excessive money is also being used to entice Muslim girls. I learned from different places that, high value gifts are presented to girls to first make place in their hearts. Similarly, sympathy too is used as a weapon. If it is known somehow that the girl is in trouble or the situation at home is not good or she is not getting attention at home, then some wolf appears in the guise of a sheep. Then the drama of sympathy is played to entice the girl in the trap; she loses her chastity and honor and even pushes her out of the fold of Deen.When there is an emergency; when there is a direct aggression on our Deen, when the chastity, honor and lives of Muslim girls are systematically targeted and destroyed, silence is a crime and a sin. In this situation, it is not correct to give attention to less important and non-urgent issues.The grim situation faced by the community requires to be explained and echoed from the mosques and pulpits. It should become an important topic of all meetings and sessions due to which people might start giving attention to reforming families, keeping a watchful eye on their children and fearing the hanging sword of Damocles, people may stop educating their children in the co-ed systems. We need to find ways to provide education to our children in non-mixed environment.On lines of the Islamic teachings, there is a need to emphasize and make our girls adopt Purdah and Hijab at all times; inculcate in them the passion and urge to protect their chastity and honor at all costs; make them realise the greatness of Tawheed and Risalat. Even for half an hour, we need to have in our houses book reading sessions daily where lessons from a good book which can help purify our thoughts and minds be read and discussed.Avoid our kids to get education in the co-ed schools and colleges. Full attention be given to set up non-mixed education system where standard education could be imparted to our children.The girls who are studying in schools and colleges be given Deeni education and they need to be given moral education. A close watch is kept on their behavior and habits. They are provided with good literature which shapes up their character and morality.In the name of tuition classes, the girls be not given opportunities to mix up with the boys. Nor they be allowed to visit the houses of teachers or their classmates. The girls be taken to college and brought back home through own means.Smartphones and Bikes are not provided as they open the doors of indecencies to take them to the path of losing their chastity and honor.They be not allowed to visit mobile phone and copying centers run by non-Muslims. Nor they be allowed to visit canteens inside or outside their colleges.They are also stopped to befriend non-Muslim boys as that could open doors of wrong doings.Attention be paid to the difficulties and problems faced by the children at home. Remember, if the kids feel they are not getting the required attention, they will get attracted to outsiders.If the girls are using internet for some educational projects, an eye be kept on the usage as internet opens most of the doors of delinquency