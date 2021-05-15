What's new

How has covid affected you personally economically?

How has covid-19 affected you people economically and how u fought out of it ?
I for one has lost in travel business was running a travel agency IATA and an overseas recruitment company , both are doomed and I don't see a way out neither did the gov help anyone from these sectors
 
With vaccination in full swing InShaAllah things will get back to normal eventually. Focus on domestic tourism, this will pick up faster.

Dont give up hope, IA things will work out.
 
