How Harvard and Other American Colleges Manage Their Endowments
College is expensive, but there is one place in higher education where there's no shortage of money – endowments. There are more than $616 billion worth of endowment assets in the U.S. Lawmakers are starting to question why tuition is still rising if some schools have billions of dollars.
First of all CNBC please give this reporter a raise, this video is incredibly well researched and well presented. I am curious as to how these universities managed their endowments during the pandemic as this video came out in 2019. @Goenitz How different is the situation in the UK?
