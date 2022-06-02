What's new

How Harvard and Other American Colleges Manage Their Endowments

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
1,709
-7
3,438
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
How Harvard and Other American Colleges Manage Their Endowments


College is expensive, but there is one place in higher education where there's no shortage of money – endowments. There are more than $616 billion worth of endowment assets in the U.S. Lawmakers are starting to question why tuition is still rising if some schools have billions of dollars.

First of all CNBC please give this reporter a raise, this video is incredibly well researched and well presented. I am curious as to how these universities managed their endowments during the pandemic as this video came out in 2019. @Goenitz How different is the situation in the UK?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

P
How US operates in Pakistan and how deeply it is involved in political engineering. Leaked cable from 2007.
2
Replies
25
Views
749
PAKISTANFOREVER
PAKISTANFOREVER
R
Pakistani American Woman Named Chief Investment Officer of $1.2 Trillion Fund
Replies
3
Views
378
Turingsage
Turingsage
khansaheeb
Harvard Law School recognizes Israel as an apartheid regime
Replies
2
Views
327
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy
R
Pakistani-American Banker Heads SWIFT, The World's Biggest InterBank Payments System
Replies
5
Views
508
nahtanbob
N
beijingwalker
Global Times: US works with Nazis to exploit Europe both in WWII and at present, now targets Ukraine
Replies
7
Views
280
Piotr
Piotr

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom