How Haania-Devansh's Hindu-Muslim Love Story Won Over Prejudices, Battles & Religion Conflicts

When Haania Manzar and Devansh Suneja began their relationship at the ripe ages of 15 and 17, the then-teenagers had little idea about the societal prejudices, harsh judgements and religious conflicts they would have to face together later on in their lives. The Hindu-Muslim couple tied the knot last year (in 2022) — at 29 and 31 years old — but their journey to this point wasn’t easy.As I sat down with them for an exclusive interaction with, we looked back at their 15-year-long relationship and how interfaith marriages are still vilified in our society.Credit: Haania Devansh Suneja“The first time we started speaking to each other, it was eight hours at a stretch, and I knew him through a friend of mine… and he sent me a request on Orkut because there was no Facebook at that time,” Haania reflects as we talk about how the two began dating. “He proposed to me after about one week and I said yes to him without even seeing him,” she laughs, continuing, “And we met each other after one month because my household was really strict and I didn’t have the courage to meet him abruptly.”Haania and Devansh decided to meet each other for the first time at a friend’s party, where they ended up spending the entire evening together. The two teenagers were enamoured with each other, and never had a dull moment especially during the initial phase of their relationship.Credit: Haania Devansh SunejaWhile getting family’s approval for an interfaith marriage is pretty difficult, things become more complicated when it’s a Hindu-Muslim marriage. Haania, a Muslim, and Devansh, a Hindu, had the same challenge before them. Though Devansh’s mother accepted Haania from the beginning, it took a few years to convince the rest of the family, especially their fathers. “His father approved in October and we got married in February. My father approved at the very last minute,” she shares with a heavy heart.However, things have completely changed now. Both the families have accepted each other with open arms, which even the couple wasn’t expecting. “The two families got along so well with each other that it was surprising even for us.” The beauty of this union can be seen through their enthusiasm while celebrating every festival together, be it’s Eid or Diwali.Credit: Haania Devansh SunejaHaania and Devansh had to fight against a lot of societal prejudices and judgements before getting married. But what’s more distressing is that even after a year of their marriage, Haania still has to bear the brunt of it, courtesy of her 181k followers on Instagram. Talking about the hate comments on social media, she says, “Just because I am married to a Hindu, the marriage has not happened according to them. So, I am still fighting for it.”“It doesn’t bother me, honestly, I do comment back, I don’t let people troll me, I answer back quite easily. But it still comes my way. We are going to be married for almost a year now, but people still talk about it. I have grown a very thick skin because there are so many things beyond that, like if today I was married to someone else with whom I didn’t have that compatibility and bond, what would I have done? I would have been in a bad marriage. So, I really don’t care what society says as long as I am happy,” she further adds.Even though the childhood sweethearts had to endure many challenges that tested their love above and beyond, Haania and Devansh are one of the sweetest couples that I have witnessed so far. However, it makes me wonder what the best part is about marrying someone you have known for so long. “Life goes like this,” Haania responds to my question with a smile and a finger-snapping gesture. “We met each other 15 years ago, and I still can’t believe so much time has gone by. When you are married to the love of your life, life passes by very quickly,” she adds.At one point during our conversation, Haania mentions that “love has no religion,” which makes me hope that more individuals in our society realise its relevance. Their love story is the shining example that love triumphs over all. So, this Valentine’s month, let love bloom beyond caste, religion, gender and age.