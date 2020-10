JNUite said: The only two beneficiaries of 2002 Gujrat riots have been one Narendra Modi and another one is named Rana Ayyub.



Ironically while Narendra Modi is considered as villain among Muslims, Rana Ayyub is a heroine for them. Click to expand...

WRONG.The greatest Beneficiary of the Gujarat riots was INDIA.There has been ZERO riots in Gujarat since 2002. In the past there used to be riots every year.There has been Close to ZERO riots in India post 2002.The Only three were in CONgress ruled Assam, CONgress ruled Maharashtra (Bhima koregao) and AAP ruled Delhi. (planned conspiracy to time with US president visit)