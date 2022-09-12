What's new

How far has the Saudi defense industries reached, and are they close to localizing 50% of them according to Vision 2030?

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
29,306
21
31,471
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1568683387304513538


The percentage of localization of military industries in Saudi Arabia will increase to 11.7% by the end of 2021
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1568687083635752961

Our company specializes in the maintenance of military aircraft engines.
Eng. Saeed Bahloul - General Manager of Engineering Department at Middle East Aircraft Engines Company Ltd.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1568694644598267904

Middle East Aircraft Engines Ltd. Expands to Maintenance of Tank Engines
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1568705994104131584

Maintenance of aircraft engines is a strategic goal for the localization of defense industries.
Abdullah Al-Omari - CEO of Middle East Aircraft Engines Ltd.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1568711116758425602

What has been achieved in the Saudi defense industries in the last 5 years is an unprecedented achievement since the 1990s.
Abdullah Al-Omari - CEO of Middle East Aircraft Engines Ltd.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1568716127273979915

What are the capabilities of the launch and remote control system produced by the Saudi Wahaj Company?
/1568726114083950593?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1568726114083950593%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
 
K

Khan2727

FULL MEMBER
May 28, 2022
634
2
785
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The SC said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1568683387304513538


The percentage of localization of military industries in Saudi Arabia will increase to 11.7% by the end of 2021
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1568687083635752961

Our company specializes in the maintenance of military aircraft engines.
Eng. Saeed Bahloul - General Manager of Engineering Department at Middle East Aircraft Engines Company Ltd.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1568694644598267904

Middle East Aircraft Engines Ltd. Expands to Maintenance of Tank Engines
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1568705994104131584

Maintenance of aircraft engines is a strategic goal for the localization of defense industries.
Abdullah Al-Omari - CEO of Middle East Aircraft Engines Ltd.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1568711116758425602

What has been achieved in the Saudi defense industries in the last 5 years is an unprecedented achievement since the 1990s.
Abdullah Al-Omari - CEO of Middle East Aircraft Engines Ltd.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1568716127273979915

What are the capabilities of the launch and remote control system produced by the Saudi Wahaj Company?
/1568726114083950593?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1568726114083950593%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
Click to expand...

Good news. Do we know what the percentage is currently? If it approaches 15% by the end of 2022, a 4.375% annual increase until the end of 2030, would be enough to reach the 50% goal. Of course there will likely be bumps on the road but even say 40% by 2030 would be amazing considering where things stood in 2015 for instance.

Anyway I have no doubt that KSA will reach that goal within the next decade.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Saudi Arabia in talks with Turkey to launch locally the development of drones
Replies
1
Views
358
The SC
The SC
K
Saudi industry to produce THAAD air defense subsystems
2 3 4 5
Replies
72
Views
3K
Gomig-21
Gomig-21
K
Saudi Arabian Drones (Domestic & Foreign)
Replies
12
Views
1K
Khan2727
K
The SC
Launching of the Saudi Cloud Computing Company
Replies
7
Views
3K
Khan2727
K
The SC
KSA wants huge Naval deals but on the condition that 50% of the value of each contract is spent locally
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
3K
The SC
The SC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom