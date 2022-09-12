How far has the Saudi defense industries reached, and are they close to localizing 50% of them according to Vision 2030?

The SC said: https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1568683387304513538



The percentage of localization of military industries in Saudi Arabia will increase to 11.7% by the end of 2021

Our company specializes in the maintenance of military aircraft engines.

Eng. Saeed Bahloul - General Manager of Engineering Department at Middle East Aircraft Engines Company Ltd.

Middle East Aircraft Engines Ltd. Expands to Maintenance of Tank Engines

Maintenance of aircraft engines is a strategic goal for the localization of defense industries.

Abdullah Al-Omari - CEO of Middle East Aircraft Engines Ltd.

What has been achieved in the Saudi defense industries in the last 5 years is an unprecedented achievement since the 1990s.

What are the capabilities of the launch and remote control system produced by the Saudi Wahaj Company?

Good news. Do we know what the percentage is currently? If it approaches 15% by the end of 2022, a 4.375% annual increase until the end of 2030, would be enough to reach the 50% goal. Of course there will likely be bumps on the road but even say 40% by 2030 would be amazing considering where things stood in 2015 for instance.Anyway I have no doubt that KSA will reach that goal within the next decade.