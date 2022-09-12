How far has the Saudi defense industries reached, and are they close to localizing 50% of them according to Vision 2030?

The percentage of localization of military industries in Saudi Arabia will increase to 11.7% by the end of 2021
Our company specializes in the maintenance of military aircraft engines.
Eng. Saeed Bahloul - General Manager of Engineering Department at Middle East Aircraft Engines Company Ltd.
Middle East Aircraft Engines Ltd. Expands to Maintenance of Tank Engines
Maintenance of aircraft engines is a strategic goal for the localization of defense industries.
Abdullah Al-Omari - CEO of Middle East Aircraft Engines Ltd.
What has been achieved in the Saudi defense industries in the last 5 years is an unprecedented achievement since the 1990s.
Abdullah Al-Omari - CEO of Middle East Aircraft Engines Ltd.
What are the capabilities of the launch and remote control system produced by the Saudi Wahaj Company?