How elite force RAB terrorizes Bangladesh

Khan_21 said: Looks like BD has its own Nadeem Anjum and Faisal Naseer. This is the sort of stuff that BD posters never like to discuss here. Click to expand...

Are you kidding?The blood-thirsty psycho has been in power for more than a decade without conducting a single legitimate election. Bangladesh is the only country in the world whereis a thing.There are thousands of families that will never know! If you watched the movie "V for Vendetta", it's a very similar terrorizing situation in BD... When your IK and his supporters complain about the "zulm", it just makes informed BD people chuckle.O, about that economic "miracle" - yes, BD has progressed! Thanks to our fertile land, hard-working remittance earners, industry workers (mostly women - not just in Garments industry but in food processing, electronics, pharma, etc.) and to our farmers. She, her family, and her gestapo gang laundered at least USD 100B in the last decade from this hard-earned foreign currency and from cut/commission from projects funded by our development partners.