How elite force RAB terrorizes Bangladesh

Looks like BD has its own Nadeem Anjum and Faisal Naseer. This is the sort of stuff that BD posters never like to discuss here.

Most of the threads would be about pretty much the same gdp growth and forex.

Atleast have some backbone to criticise this. This implicates govt directly and it seems Sheikh Hasina is looking the other way. How are you all quiet about this?
 
Moment us put sanction killing went down…

Us should sanction bd military as well for crime against its people.

Well correction I mean the pussy force of bd lolz.
 
The whistleblowers in the documentary are saying Sheikh Hasina is directly ordering these executions or atleast knows about it.

Also that the squad keeps a count of who kills the most people. Thats even worse than Punjab police.
 
Of course she did.

Her daddy was killed like a dog for a reason.
 
A Bangladeshi poster posted this video in another thread before you. So not sure where you got "stuff Bangladeshi posters never like to discuss here" from.
 
There were no replies there. Exactly proves my point how posters here are trying to push problems under the carpet.
 
So? It was posted barely an hour ago. There are plenty of threads here discussing and criticizing the BD government. Has always been there for more than a decade. The fact that you haven't seen one doesn't mean they don't exist.
 
Are you kidding? Your Nadeem/Fasal duo (or even your WhiskyHafiz) are just little babies in front of the "Mother of Mafia's" murderous Gestapos. The blood-thirsty psycho has been in power for more than a decade without conducting a single legitimate election. Bangladesh is the only country in the world where "night vote" is a thing.

There are thousands of families that will never know where their loved ones vanished forever! If you watched the movie "V for Vendetta", it's a very similar terrorizing situation in BD... When your IK and his supporters complain about the "zulm", it just makes informed BD people chuckle.

O, about that economic "miracle" - yes, BD has progressed not because of the government but in spite of it! Thanks to our fertile land, hard-working remittance earners, industry workers (mostly women - not just in Garments industry but in food processing, electronics, pharma, etc.) and to our farmers. She, her family, and her gestapo gang laundered at least USD 100B in the last decade from this hard-earned foreign currency and from cut/commission from projects funded by our development partners.
 

