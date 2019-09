You are wrong from teeth to toes. Countries has obligations to obey agreements of their past, as the Russia is successor of USSR, all of the agreements inked with the USSR are as bindind as they inked with Russia. This is like ABC of diplomacy, fundamental rule.



"Russian Federation was recognised as the successor state to the Soviet Union, so unless denounced, a treaty ratified by the Soviet Union remains in force for Russia"



Republic of Turkey paid for years Ottoman era's debts. USA made nuclear deals with the USSR at cold-war era which are still valid... Today's Germany still binding to 3rd reich era agreements. Examples can be extended...

