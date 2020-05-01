How do you feel about CPEC today- Poll

This is a purely unscientific poll. Please, this not about judging you, your country's decision personally. I'm simply interested in Pakistani views on CPEC, today, post several years after it was signed.



There is a narrative among several other countries where the Chinese offered these high-interest infrastructure loans where they have now soured on the deal, had its people feeling like China pushed them into a debt trap and forced it to give up parts of its sovereignty. YOU MAY NOT FEEL SO.. and that's okay_ hence poll. SO- what's the consensus, if any, among Pakistani's?