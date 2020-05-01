What's new

How do you feel about CPEC today- Poll

The projects have most been an economic boom for Pakistan

  • Agree, and we see quantifiable results to support this view

    Votes: 12 60.0%

  • Partial economic win for pakistan, mostly beneficial for Chinese goods transportation through Pak

    Votes: 7 35.0%

  • Knowing everything we know today - An initiative we'd politely opt out if it was offered today

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Worth every penny of the 60 billion plus loan.

    Votes: 4 20.0%

  • We are in serious economic trouble because of the debt it has saddled us with.

    Votes: 2 10.0%

  • Must consider sovereign land leases to get out the loan default

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    20
This is a purely unscientific poll. Please, this not about judging you, your country's decision personally. I'm simply interested in Pakistani views on CPEC, today, post several years after it was signed.

There is a narrative among several other countries where the Chinese offered these high-interest infrastructure loans where they have now soured on the deal, had its people feeling like China pushed them into a debt trap and forced it to give up parts of its sovereignty. YOU MAY NOT FEEL SO.. and that's okay_ hence poll. SO- what's the consensus, if any, among Pakistani's?
 
Last edited:
CPEC is Chinas martial plan for Pakistan .
If the martial plan was good so is this.

It is upto Pakistans leadership and its questionable bureaucracy to decide if they want Cpec to favor them or the country.
 
Silverblaze said:
CPEC is Chinas martial plan for Pakistan .
If the martial plan was good so is this.

It is upto Pakistans leadership and its questionable bureaucracy to decide if they want Cpec to favor them or the country.
Click to expand...
The MARSHALL plan was economic aid in the form of 'grants' which did not have to be repaid, and was not about trying to build infrastructure to make US goods accessible into Europe. CPEC and Marshall plan are polar opposites
 
its just perfect china covered many players once for all . no one was investing massive in pakistan china did it . today we have better infrastructure surplus electricity and 3rd port because of CPEC . it will take time to give proper fruits .
 
