I voted makes no difference to Pakistan.



You might ask why, well, ask any Iranian about Pakistani nukes and he'll most likely say it makes no difference to Iran.



Heck, ask any Bangladeshi what they think of Pakistani nukes and they will most likely say it makes no difference to Bangladesh.



Thing is, it's all about threat perception. If majority people don't view some countries as hostile/rival, they wouldn't care.



PS: Occasional mutual dissing/cussing don't count.