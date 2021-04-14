What's new

How Do Nuclear Submarines Make Oxygen?- Smarter Every Day 251

truthfollower

truthfollower

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2019
1,245
-3
1,123
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
How Do Nuclear Submarines Make Oxygen?- Smarter Every Day 251
Screenshot 2021-04-15 001224.png


CAMS(Central Atmosphere Monitoring System)
Screenshot 2021-04-14 234133.png


Sniffer(for gas leaks)
Screenshot 2021-04-14 234427.png


Oxygen Candle
Screenshot 2021-04-14 235943.png



Screenshot 2021-04-15 000305.png


Pumping out CO2 in very fine bubbles
Screenshot 2021-04-15 001005.png


Other method to Scrub CO2 is using LIOH canisters. Same are used by astronauts in space suit and in navy seals breathers

@Rashid Mahmood is it a same case with submarines that Pakistan have?
 

Attachments

X

xyxmt

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 27, 2012
22,328
-5
20,068
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Its all non-sense, My Uncle's very good friend who is in a very high post in very strong (not PN) Navy once told me that a submarine crew undergoes a very strict training where they are trained to breath all they want before they go underwater and once underwater all crew is prohibited from breathing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom