How Do Nuclear Submarines Make Oxygen?- Smarter Every Day 251
CAMS(Central Atmosphere Monitoring System)
Sniffer(for gas leaks)
Oxygen Candle
Pumping out CO2 in very fine bubbles
Other method to Scrub CO2 is using LIOH canisters. Same are used by astronauts in space suit and in navy seals breathers
@Rashid Mahmood is it a same case with submarines that Pakistan have?
