How do Afghans treat Pakistanis in afghanistan

aryadravida
FULL MEMBER
- Feb 7, 2020
- 695
- -26
- Country
-
- Location
-
Watch it from 13.40
Dear only Pakistani Pashtun from the bordering area goes to Afghanistan for business purposes. We Pakistani have no business there. Good for you guys. Enjoy free food. We have enough refugees from Afghanistan.Watch it from 13.40
Except if you are from fata no one goes to A-stan, they come to PakWatch it from 13.40
Don't you hear what the Afghan walking next to him say ? Buhat pyar mile ga . Indians ko Afghans aur unka Pyar MubarakAnd the bharti prolly got anally raped after the camera cut off.
India took half of your Kashmir, then half your country, created a constant threat on your western borders in collaboration with Iran and Afghanistan's previous regimes, which engendered constant terrorist attacks on Pakistani soil for the last 40 years, in which hundred of thousands Pakistanis have died. Isolated you completely from the international community and bodies, destroyed you economy and finally imposed their agents who are more loyal to Indian interest on top of both the civilian and military entities.It's always funny watching two impotent nations circle jerking each other about hating Pakistan, yet both of them being powerless to do anything about it.
Anyways, one video does not a generalization make.