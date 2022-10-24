How do Afghans treat Pakistanis in afghanistan

Rusty2 said: It's always funny watching two impotent nations circle jerking each other about hating Pakistan, yet both of them being powerless to do anything about it.

Anyways, one video does not a generalization make. Click to expand...

India took half of your Kashmir, then half your country, created a constant threat on your western borders in collaboration with Iran and Afghanistan's previous regimes, which engendered constant terrorist attacks on Pakistani soil for the last 40 years, in which hundred of thousands Pakistanis have died. Isolated you completely from the international community and bodies, destroyed you economy and finally imposed their agents who are more loyal to Indian interest on top of both the civilian and military entities.If this is not able to do anything, I shudder to do so what India would do if they actually tried...