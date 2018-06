The Mouse House's primacy at the box office is so unquestionable, even the ongoing nosedive ofwon't stop Disney from putting up likely record-setting numbers domestically and worldwide this year. With their sights set on $7+ billion, the Disney family of studios is benefiting from a few remarkable overperformers --and-- plus an upcoming slate of additional heavy-hitting branded IP to give them another year with the biggest share of the cinematic marketplace. But as strong as 2018 will be for Disney, 2019 looks to be even bigger. Could the powerhouse slate of releases next year carry the studio past $8 billion, and even give them a shot at a mind-blowing $9 billion?The Marvel Studios pictures in the first half of 2018 will combine for likely $4+ billion in global revenue, afteradds a possible $700+ million to the $3.36+ billion the MCU will pocket from the combined eventual final box office receipts for bothand. So no matter what else happens this year, it's all but guaranteed Marvel will provide more than half of Disney's total box office in 2018, from 3 films among a total slate of 10 releases.Besides, also waiting in the wings are, and. As already mentioned,is unfortunately crashing and burning at the box office and will probably finish its global theatrical run with $400 million or less, a surprisingly bad outcome. Hadplayed stronger, or even just to the lowest predictions, it would've added another $300+ million to Disney's 2018 receipts. It's a testament to the power of the rest of Disney's productions, then, that even with afilm essentially flopping at the box office, the studio will still put up record numbers and retain their control of the box office domestically and worldwide.As impressive as this all sounds, however, consider that 2018 won't retain the all-time box office crown for Disney for very long.Next year, all bets are off as Disney releases an onslaught of major branded IP sure to blow away all challengers. It's way too early for any sort of realistic numbers-crunching and predictions, but for the sake of discussion I'll go on record now with a prediction of $8.5+ billion for Disney in 2019, with a real shot at $9 billion if they can avoid any of their major branded releases suffering the same failure asThe studio's slate of releases includes(live-action),(live-action),(live-action), and the final chapter of the newmain trilogy. Even on the lowest end of realistic estimates for their 2019 set of releases, Disney is going to top $7 billion rather easily, assuming a few of those pictures underperform a tad and the others play at moderate levels on par with reasonable mid-range expectations. Should a few of them overperform, then $8.5-9 billion starts to look very doable, even if the rest remain in mid-range territory.is a sort of flashback fromand a lead-in to the next Avengers movie, so it will enjoy a major two-front coattail effect on top of its own sheer strength and draw (which is already considerable). I'd bet(the title of which is secret) plays likeor higher.will be a monster that eats the box office for a while.will be a blockbuster hit as long as it retains the emotional impact of the series to date. Meanwhile, the live-actionshould play as well as, if not higher than, 2017's billion-plus performer live-action. Likewise, the live-actionandreleases have potential to deliver box office akin to 2016's live-actionremake.The final chapter of the currentsaga -- returning to the Christmas holiday season in 2019, a release slot that would've helpedthis year -- should benefit financially from the likely more family-friendly action-driven popcorn spectacle J.J. Abrams will deliver. Lucasfilm surely wants such adjustments after the somewhat mixed box office results for(a huge hit, but it played at the lower end of expectations) and the painful box office disappointment ofAll of which suggests Disney is looking at back-to-back record setting years domestically and globally. Those results will also be record-setting for the industry overall. In subsequent years, Disney will -- presuming the purchase of 20th Century Fox goes forward as planned -- havesequels and other additional major franchise brands to further enhance their unparalleled box office power. Meaning we could see new records set year after year for a while, and total industry revenue likewise setting new records domestically and worldwide.Even if Disney doesn't hit $9 billion in 2019, that number will eventually inevitably come into play for the studio. I'm personally betting it's sooner rather than later.