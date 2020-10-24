What's new

How disgusting can India be as a country?!

SBUS-CXK
Mar 18, 2016
China and India, who are the aggressors? Who started the war? Who respects the rules of war? Who implements the Geneva Conventions... These simple facts seem indistinguishable. Because we all know....... Here's a country lying crazily!

In the beginning. We thought tolerance and kindness would bring peace. Let's settle these things peacefully.

Therefore, Chinese soldiers treat Indian prisoners with such discipline: No binding. No beating. No insult. Respect religious beliefs. Strictly implement the Geneva Conventions.
Do you think Chinese soldiers should be tolerant and kind only in 1962?

Please leave India's propaganda for 1 minute.

look 1967.
Just hope for peace.

wait!!! India's 400 million illiterates know what the Geneva Convention is???

Is there any shame in India?

emmm......

Tell a joke. "Nehru gave up the UNSC seat to China".... UNSC Resolution 2758 humiliated by Indians!

Disgusting...

So what does India do? India lied first, they were victims. Then celebrate their invasion of China！！！？？？ And then they said they stopped the Chinese invasion.

It's hard to understand the logic of India. Maybe because India is troubled. What lies should they use?

India, please respect the IQ of the world!
 
hussain0216
May 29, 2012
Indians have delusions of grandeur and 1000 year burden of being dominated and conquered

Dangerous mix

China is doing all south Asia a favour
 
Indus Pakistan
May 7, 2012
Well, well, I guess we have perfect pictures of Indian POW's in reply to the pictures they post of our guys from Bangla 71.
 
Goenitz
Apr 28, 2014
Nothing wrong for a country to hide the facts for face saving. Yes, they should acknowledge that China treated POWs well in 62 and gave back Arunanchal as a goodwill gesture.

However, the current government is totally different. They are changing history to show that Msulims rulers were barbaric and lost to native Indians (so educated with women empowerment). I mean Abdali clearly defeated the Marathas in Panipat but they make films to show the opposite, showing a victory but with huge losses for Abdali.
Then they state that Taj Mahal is former Mandir and it is written on its walls, etc etc. So you can expect any whitewash/fabrication from the present govt. We have to just chill and bear their nauseous, cannot escape from it as we live nearby.
 
