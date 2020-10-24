How disgusting can India be as a country?!

China and India, who are the aggressors? Who started the war? Who respects the rules of war? Who implements the Geneva Conventions... These simple facts seem indistinguishable. Because we all know....... Here's a country lying crazily!In the beginning. We thought tolerance and kindness would bring peace. Let's settle these things peacefully.Therefore, Chinese soldiers treat Indian prisoners with such discipline: No binding. No beating. No insult. Respect religious beliefs. Strictly implement the Geneva Conventions.Do you think Chinese soldiers should be tolerant and kind only in 1962?Please leave India's propaganda for 1 minute.look 1967.Just hope for peace.wait!!! India's 400 million illiterates know what the Geneva Convention is???Is there any shame in India?emmm......Tell a joke. "Nehru gave up the UNSC seat to China".... UNSC Resolution 2758 humiliated by Indians!Disgusting...So what does India do? India lied first, they were victims. Then celebrate their invasion of China！！！？？？ And then they said they stopped the Chinese invasion.It's hard to understand the logic of India. Maybe because India is troubled. What lies should they use?India, please respect the IQ of the world!